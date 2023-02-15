230215_mr_osa_breakfast_01

OSAWATOMIE — Sen. Caryn Tyson’s voice became choked with emotion as she talked about a man who was going to lose his home because he couldn’t afford to pay his property taxes while the state is giving out tax money to paint murals.

The incident stemmed from a state Department of Commerce budget report being delivered to the Senate’s commerce committee, of which the Republican senator from Parker is a member.

News Editor Doug Carder can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or doug.carder@miconews.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.