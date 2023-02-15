OSAWATOMIE — Sen. Caryn Tyson’s voice became choked with emotion as she talked about a man who was going to lose his home because he couldn’t afford to pay his property taxes while the state is giving out tax money to paint murals.
The incident stemmed from a state Department of Commerce budget report being delivered to the Senate’s commerce committee, of which the Republican senator from Parker is a member.
“I was completely discouraged,” Tyson told the audience during the second installment of the Miami County Legislative Breakfast Series held Saturday, Feb. 11, in the Osawatomie High School auditorium. “We were listening to the commerce budget report. They were telling us where they were handing out taxpayer money for all these projects across the state and how great and wonderful … then they get to (talking about) handing out money to paint murals.
“I had had a call the day before about a gentleman who is literally losing his home — he has to move because of his taxes,” Tyson said. “And … I’m sorry, you guys. It chokes me up. Because we make decisions up there (in Topeka) that impact individuals and their lives. And for us to be handing out money to paint murals while this person is losing their home — it’s heart wrenching.”
Tyson said you could hear a pin drop in the room after she expressed her opinion to the committee.
Addressing a question submitted by a veteran who is struggling to pay his taxes, Tyson said lawmakers passed legislation last year to freeze property taxes for low-income seniors and disabled veterans.
“The threshold is a $350,000 valuation on your home, 65 years or older, and your household income has to be $50,000 or less,” Tyson said. “Well, think about it. If you’ve got more than one person in the household, $50,000 is a very low threshold. So, we’re going to try and address that and increase that threshold. It’s a higher percent on the veterans right now. I hope we can address that also.”
Abortion
Rep. Fred Gardner, a Garnett Republican, addressed a 62-page House Bill (HB 2181) that proposes to ban all abortions. The question asked if Gardner would respect voters’ wishes to protect women’s reproductive freedom — referring to a proposed constitutional amendment that would have given the Legislature more power to regulate abortions which Kansas voters overwhelmingly rejected.
“This bill has not come before our committee yet, and I don’t know if it will,” Gardner said. “I am pro-life. And I do support life. And I do support mothers as well. And once we have two lives, we have two lives to protect. I will be voting to protect life and not end life by abortion.”
Medical Marijuana
Gardner and Tyson, who both represent the southern portion of Miami County, responded to submitted questions from the audience. One question asked if the lawmakers would support passage of medical marijuana. The issue passed in the House last session but died in the Senate.
“I have been in at least 10 other countries through my career, and the United States by far has the most safe and broad spectrum drug supply, medically speaking, than any country I’ve ever been in,” said Gardner, who is a veterinarian by profession.
“Our Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has done a really outstanding job of keeping us from being injured by drugs,” Gardner continued. “When you go to the pharmacy and get drugs, you know it’s packaged properly, it’s labeled properly, you know that what’s in the product is exactly what’s on the label or pill vial. That system in the United States has worked very, very well.”
Gardner said that’s not the case in other countries.
“So why would we put us, as a bunch of elected legislators, in charge of a medication when we’ve got the Food and Drug Administration hired to do that, and they have done it well,” Gardner said. “That does not make good sense to me.
“To take this into our own hands, where there’s no consistency in the products — the concentration, the packaging, the distribution — if we really want to control pain, we have other things that are much more potent. And so, I’m not in favor of passing that as a medication,” he said.
Tyson said she appreciates the FDA position which Gardner outlined.
“It needs to be dealt with at the federal level,” Tyson said. “Last year, the Senate president put the bill in a committee of one, so it didn’t go anywhere. The House picked it up before, but I heard that it was the previous Speaker that supported it, not the current Speaker. So, we may not see that legislation this year.”
Medicaid expansion
Tyson said Medicaid expansion has been debated for years.
“It has to be a Kansas solution. It can’t be full-blown Medicaid expansion,” Tyson said. “That’s Obamacare — we can’t afford it.”
Tyson said those who think the state can afford Medicaid expansion need to look no farther than Iowa, where the state is struggling to pay for the expansion it approved about five years ago.
“They have people in the system now that they don’t want to throw off the system, but they’re having a difficult time affording the program,” she said. “So, they’re trying to figure out what to do in Iowa. I think we need to keep a close eye on that and see where it lands. We need to make common sense solutions.”
Picking up on that point, not only from a financial position but a practical one, Gardner said Kansans need to consider who would benefit from Medicaid expansion.
“We need to remember that the Kansas Medicaid program we have now already covers children up to 18 years of age to 250 percent of the poverty line,” Gardner said. “So we would not be taking more children into the system who are not eligible now.”
He said the Kansas Medicaid program already covers people over the age of 65 who are struggling, so no one in that category would be added through Medicaid expansion. The same goes for pregnant women and women for one year after delivery of a child, he said.
“Those with disabilities are covered now. And so there would not be any more disabled people brought into the Medicaid system,” Gardner continued.
He acknowledged some people would benefit from expansion, but the largest benefactors would be people between the ages of 18 and 65 who are healthy, able-bodied people who choose not to work full time.
“If you want to spend your tax money for that — that’s fine but you need to understand who is going to benefit,” Gardner said.
The Kansas Health Institute, a non-partisan information service, estimates 150,000 people would become eligible under Medicaid expansion, and about 80,000 of those people already have private insurance, Gardner said.
“That’s not particularly good for our hospital systems,” he said. “According to testimony in the Health and Human Services Committee (of which he is a member) Medicaid reimburses hospitals at about one third of the rate of private insurance.”
The Kansas Health Institute also estimates that within the next 10 years the state’s portion to cover Medicaid expansion would be about $1 billion, Gardner said, referencing Tyson’s earlier point about Iowa’s dilemma.
“… $1 billion over the next 10 years. We have somewhere over one million taxpayers in Kansas — do the math,” he said.
Growth area
Gardner also discussed a House bill that Miami County residents might be interested in because of the county’s continued growth.
“We have been dealing with a bill that would eliminate the three-mile area around municipalities where municipalities can have control of zoning and planning, but yet aren’t part of the municipality,” Gardner said. “They can put utilities into those areas.”
At present, if someone lives within the growth area and wants to build a chicken house, for example, or any type of building, they might receive a visit from a city inspector who will advise them they need a city permit to build the structure and they’ll have to pay a permit fee and possibly a fine for constructing that chicken house without a permit, Gardner said.
He said that can rankle rural residents who live in the county but within a community’s growth area.
“It can become quite contentious,” Gardner said. “But then municipalities say you know we’re going to be growing and we’ve got to get things in order so when these areas are annexed in we can have orderly growth — utilities, streets and curbs and reasonable building codes and compliance so we can have communities that people will want to live in.”
Gardner said in his opinion it comes down to communities making sure they elect good local city and council officials who can work together and make thoughtful decisions about the future of the areas they serve.
He said the House’s local government committee he sits on is expected to vote on the bill soon. Gardner didn’t say which way he was leaning at present.
“Lots of opinions on both sides were expressed very well,” Gardner said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.