PAOLA — Completion of two major street projects, updating the city’s comprehensive plan, and ringing up record sales tax collections were just a few of the topics Leigh House touched on Wednesday, March 9, while delivering her first State of the City remarks as mayor of Paola.
“Paola saw a record amount of sales tax collected, showing that the community is choosing to shop local to support our businesses. And thank you all for that,” House said. “It does make a huge difference.”
About 50 people gathered for the State of the City on Wednesday morning at Town Square event center in Paola. The event was organized by the Paola Chamber of Commerce. Jeremy Smail, chief financial officer of First Option Bank, served as moderator.
The city of Paola issued 472 building permits with a construction value of over $9.7 million in 2021, House said.
House talked about two major projects the Public Works Department completed last year with the help of various contractors and the Kansas Department of Transportation.
“One was a Baptiste Drive extension project which included Baptiste, from Silver to Iron, and Baptiste to Fourth Street,” House said.
She said the rehabilitation of the important thoroughfare included a new water line, new storm-sewer, new curb and gutter, and new asphalt.
“The other project was the addition of a right turn lane at Baptiste and Hedge Lane,” House said. “Together, these were valued at over $1 million worth of work.”
The Paola Fire Department responded to 354 emergency incidents in 2021, which was up 13 percent from 2020, she said. And the Paola Police Department saw a 28 percent decrease in total crimes.
“At the end of 2021, 5,358 people were registered and 10,371 people were welcomed into the library’s doors,” House said. “The library continued to offer its curbside service in 2021.”
The geographic information system (GIS) mapping of the city’s utilities began in 2021 and will wrap up this year, House said.
The mayor said the city is in the final stages of updating its comprehensive plan. She announced that a public open house about the comp plan is scheduled for 4 to 7 p.m. March 24 in the Paola Fire Station gymnasium.
“We encourage all to attend, and any feedback from the public will be valuable,” House said.
Moving forward in 2022, the city is progressing on capital improvement projects that will be funded by the general sales tax that was passed in 2019, House said.
“The engineering work has started on the Lake Miola dam so it can be repaired and stabilized for the future,” House said. “Engineering work has started in Wallace Park to explore what options, if any, are available to be developed or any redevelopment is feasible there.”
And the Paola Family Swimming Pool is poised for some upgrades.
“We believe 2022 will be another year of solid growth for our community,” she said.
Amanda Martell, president of the Paola USD 368 school board, and Tyler Vaughan, vice chair of the Miami County Commission, were the other featured speakers at the event.
Paola USD 368
Martell said navigating COVID-19 has made the 2021-22 school year a challenging one, but she is hopeful the pandemic is in the rearview mirror.
“The decisiveness of the pandemic, the decisions regarding masking, and following guidelines from the many different governmental agencies that also seem to frequently change, has taken a toll on many of our employees and board members,” Martell said. “The good news is that it appears we can finally put this pandemic aside.”
Martell said USD 368’s share of federal funds to help school districts cope with the pandemic is being put to good use with the creation of one program and the expansion of another.
“Federal COVID money has been earmarked to create a summer tutoring program at no cost to parents and to expand our Jump Start program at Cottonwood and Sunflower elementary schools,” she said.
Martell talked about the joint effort between the school district and city to create a Paola Recreation Commission, narrowly approved by voters in November 2021. She said a rec commission board has been established, with Justin Smail as its president.
The recreation commission is a joint commission and will use the school district tax base for funding, Martell said. The commission will levy one mill, and money will be received in January 2023, she said.
Due to the gap between the creation of the commission and funding becoming available in 2023, this year is being used to work out details to ensure that the commission is successful, she said.
Until the recreation commission has its own website, agendas and minutes for the commission’s meetings can be found on the USD 368 website under the community tab, Martell said.
The board president also addressed enrollment and its effect of the district budget.
“We did increase our enrollment this year by 20 students that decided to re-enroll in public schools after being home-schooled due to the pandemic,” Martell said. “And we are grateful for this small increase.”
Enrollment, however, continues to be an issue for USD 368, Martell said.
“Our funding for next year will be based on 151 fewer students than last year, and that does have a huge impact on our budget,” Martell said. “We are projected to have the fifth largest decrease in state funding in the state due to our enrollment decline.”
Martell said the district is projected to have a budget decrease of almost $400,000 in general state aid and another $130,000 in supplemental state aid.
The loss in state funding is compounded by increased operating costs, such as utilities, health insurance and trying to stay competitive with teacher salaries, she said.
“The goal of the district is to use employee attrition to help balance the budget so the district does not have to terminate any staff employment,” Martell said.
Martell said there are multiple reasons for the decline in student population.
The community is aging, and as a result fewer homes have school age children, she said.
“There is little to no new housing,” Martell said. “The new homes being built are custom homes and not in a typical price range that is friendly for young families.”
In addition to limited residential dwellings for young families, the current generation is waiting longer and having fewer children than previous generations, she said.
“Our projected current enrollment decrease will continue into the near future unless new housing units become available for younger families,” Martell said.
Paola USD 368 has numerous regional responsibilities.
The district is the sponsor district for the East Central Kanas Special Education cooperative that consists of eight school districts, Martell said. Paola USD 368 oversees the school personnel at the Lakemary Center school, and the adult education program for Osawatomie and Paola, she said. The district shepherds the Parents as Teachers program for seven school districts.
“Combined, these programs, along with educating our USD 368 students, account for the district to have the 31st largest school budget in the state,” Martell said.
Martell also addressed facility needs. She said Paola Middle School, formerly the high school — where some audience members likely graduated — is 50 years old.
Cottonwood Elementary, the district’s newest school, is turning 22 years old, she said.
The board is looking at a possible new bond issue to address some of the district’s facility needs.
The debt from the district’s 2014 bonds is expected to be retired in 2024, and the school board last year determined it wants to investigate proposing another bond issue to help update district schools to meet modern educational needs, Martell said.
The district is in the process of identifying educational and maintenance needs and will task a community committee with vetting those needs to determine what the community might support.
“It is the goal of the board of ed to get citizen feedback from the community group to make sure the community understands (the proposed bond project), and their thoughts are considered before the bond proposal is finalized for the fall 2022 election,” Martell said.
Miami County
“The last 24 months have been challenging for all of us, there’s no question about that,” Commissioner Vaughan said. “But the good thing I’m here to tell you is the County Commission didn’t stop working through all of those challenges.”
The county was forced to react, rather than plan, for some challenges like the pandemic.
COVID-19 presented the County Commission with a number of issues, from masks to modified quarantines.
“We worked through that. We learned a lot through that process, but business didn’t stop in Miami County while that happened,” Vaughan said.
He said the commission values community feedback.
“We want to hear what our citizens have to say and consider that in our long-term planning,” Vaughan said.
Vaughan addressed some projects that have either been completed or are still being worked through.
He said the commission focused on employee wages and job descriptions to ensure they were correct and competitive.
“This was a heavy study that we actually engaged about two years ago,” Vaughan said. “We got the study back and actually we weren’t happy with it, because it didn’t address what we thought was the need for our employees.”
Chief among those needs were compensation and well-defined career paths.
“So that’s something as a commission we charged our team to go back, take the input that we got from that study, and apply it more particularly to what we can do in the county for our employees,” he said. “And we executed on that with a sizable increase in pay, yes, but also a structure for career paths in several different ways.
“So we’ve invested in our employees, and we’re seeing that with good retention and good focus on areas that we were hoping to improve,” he said.
He also talked about the countywide 800 megahertz radio system for first responders that went online last July. The $8.3 million project enabled all of the county’s agencies to communicate with each other and coordinate efforts.
“There were dead spots in the county where we couldn’t talk,” Vaughan said. “When somebody’s house is burning down or somebody’s having a heart attack and they need an ambulance, that’s pretty darn important.”
The County Commission also focused on EMS needs.
“We purchased a new ambulance. We’ve also put in motion an additional 12-hour EMS shift in the Louisburg area that’s increased our ability to stay away from zero status calls,” Vaughan said.
Status zero refers to not having an ambulance available in the county, which results in requesting assistance from an outside agency.
“This is an ongoing conversation that we continue to have, and this comes to long-term planning about how we can focus on not only what the need is now but as we prepare for the additional growth that we know is inevitable and is coming,” Vaughan said.
The county also recently purchased land outside Hillsdale.
“We just bought a 20-acre tract of land that we specifically looked at for an EMS station,” Vaughan said.
Vaughan also talked about the proposed city of Golden in northern Miami County. Commissioners poured over volumes of material and took testimony from expert witnesses over the course of several months to determine if the proposed city should be allowed to incorporate. A responsibility he said the commission took extremely serious.
“We’re not always going to agree, but at the end of the day we respect what we do as a commission,” Vaughan said. “That decision was the culmination of a ton of information where we all had to digest that and make a decision based on what we felt was the right thing to do. I’m very proud of the effort we put forward in that city of Golden.”
Community feedback is also crucial as the county maps out its future. The county is in the midst of updating its comprehensive plan.
“Our goal as a commission is absolutely to take community feedback and work with other elected bodies to make sure we as a people of Miami County are moving forward in a positive manner,” he said.
