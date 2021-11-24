OSAWATOMIE — A leadership change recently took place at Osawatomie State Hospital.
Dr. Kristin Feeback, who was appointed as the superintendent of the state hospital in September 2019, was recently replaced by an interim acting superintendent in October.
State hospital officials confirmed that Feeback’s last day was Thursday, Oct. 14. Mike Dixon was appointed by Secretary Laura Howard of the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services (KDADS) to serve as acting superintendent.
Dixon, who also is state hospital commissioner for KDADS and the superintendent at Parsons State Hospital, said he is serving the new role at Osawatomie on an interim basis while the search begins for a new permanent superintendent.
“Secretary Howard and I thank Kristin for her service to OSH, KDADS, and the state,” Dixon said. “She cared deeply about the mission of OSH, and that came through in her advocacy for the hospital and patients.”
Dixon said himself and Scott Brunner, KDADS deputy secretary for hospital and facilities, will be on the Osawatomie State Hospital campus at least four days a week until a permanent transition can be made.
