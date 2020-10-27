PAOLA — Legacy Contractors has been awarded a contract to transform the former Miami County Jail on South Pearl Street into a county storage facility.
The renovation project will provide space for items such as the county’s inventory of personal protective equipment (PPE).
Paola-based Legacy Contractors submitted the apparent low bid of $100,000. The county received seven bids for the storage renovation project, ranging from $100,000 to $176,400. Legacy’s bid was lower than the architect’s estimated cost of $118,600.
Project architect Richard Zingre of Zingre and Associates, PA in Fort Scott, recommend the renovation contract be awarded to Legacy Contractors. In his report, Zingre noted Legacy plans to work with a demolition contractor who will use robotic equipment to do the interior demolition work more safely and quickly.
He also noted Legacy Contractors has worked with the county before, including the recent renovation and expansion of the Miami County Emergency Medical Services station/headquarters in Paola.
Commissioners voted 5-0 to award the contract to Legacy Contractors. Commission Chairman Rob Roberts said the work could begin as soon as Legacy obtained its permit from the city of Paola.
“I think it is money well spent to have this storage right across the street (from the county administration building),” Commissioner Phil Dixon said. The location also is adjacent to the courthouse and near the sheriff’s office and new detention center.
Roberts said the renovation should be wrapped up this year.
“We can move our personal protection equipment into there, hopefully before the end of the year,” he said.
Bridge/culvert work
Commissioners recently approved four other projects.
The Road and Bridge Department is seeking construction bids to replace one bridge and two culverts in the coming months.
The projects include replacement of a bridge on 319 Street, located 0.3 mile east of Pleasant Valley Road; a culvert on Lone Star Road, located 0.5 mile north of 287th Street; and a culvert on 299 Street, located 0.07 mile east of Victory Road.
County commissioners at their Oct. 14 meeting voted 5-0 to approve all three projects. The construction bids will be opened Nov. 10.
Commissioners also approved a request for an additional salt bunker at the Road and Bridge Department. The estimated project cost is $80,000, and funds are available in the department’s budget to complete the work. Construction is estimated to begin in summer 2021 and be finished in fall 2021.
