Labor Day activities in Louisburg have been canceled due to the COVID-19 health risk.
Wayne Knop – commander of the John P. Hand 250 American Legion post which puts on the Labor Day activities – said Friday, Aug. 7, the Legion decided to cancel the events due to the health concerns about COVID-19 and the difficulty to maintain safety and cleaning protocols.
He said the members also were worried that the event could end up costing the Legion instead of being a fundraiser if attendance was down at the truck and tractor pulls.
“If the tractors show up, we have to pay them X amount of dollars, and we would need to have 1,000 people show up to break even,” Knop said.
In addition to the truck and tractor pulls, the parade, and activities in Legion Park, including the Legion Auxiliary’s chicken dinner, have also been canceled.
Knop said the inflatables in the park for the kids would be too big of a health concern.
“The chicken dinner would be almost impossible to do – you can’t put that many people in the (Legion) building safely, and you can’t do a smorgasbord because you would have to constantly stop to clean and sanitize everything,” Knop said.
Having the activities is not worth the risk to people’s health, Knop said.
“We’ll try to come back bigger and better next year,” he said.
