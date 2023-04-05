230405_mr_pao_easter_01

PAOLA — An annual spring tradition in Paola will continue Saturday, April 8, with the 91st annual Miami Post 156 American Legion Easter Egg Hunt.

The annual hunt began in 1931 and has only been cancelled once during its 92-year history, and that was due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

