Children trade in real eggs for admission to the former movie theater in Paola during the 1960s. The American Legion Miami Post 156 Easter Egg Hunt began more than 90 years ago and has been a prototype for similar egg hunts across the state.
Bernice Prothe of Paola picks up another egg for her basket during last year’s Miami Post 156 American Legion Easter Egg Hunt in Paola.
Bernice Prothe of Paola picks up another egg for her basket during last year’s Miami Post 156 American Legion Easter Egg Hunt in Paola.
PAOLA — An annual spring tradition in Paola will continue Saturday, April 8, with the 91st annual Miami Post 156 American Legion Easter Egg Hunt.
The annual hunt began in 1931 and has only been cancelled once during its 92-year history, and that was due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
This year’s hunt will begin at 1 p.m. at the American Legion building, located at 5 W. Delaware St.
The egg hunt is open to all children up to fourth grade. Participants are asked to bring a sack or basket to collect plastic eggs. The eggs can be turned in at the Legion to pick up a sack of treats.
After parking, families are asked to proceed to the east side of the Legion building for Easter egg hunting instructions.
In the event of rain, there will be a drive-through prize pickup, but a child of appropriate age must be in the vehicle, according to a news release from the Legion.
Restrooms will be available inside the Legion building, which can be accessed through the main doors on the east side, according to the release.
The egg hunt has evolved over the years. In the beginning, fresh eggs were boiled and colored by Legionnaires. They were marked with sponsors’ names, and the eggs had to be returned to the sponsors to obtain prizes.
A children’s picture show at a local theater preceded the hunt in the morning, and admission was two raw eggs, which were used to offset the cost of obtaining eggs for the event. The closing of Paola’s movie theaters ended that feature of the Legion’s hunt.
Times changed, and real eggs were replaced by the plastic ones. Fewer businesses remained open Saturday or Saturday afternoon, so the central location of the Legion Post is now used to exchange the eggs.
The Miami Post 156 Easter Egg Hunt has been the prototype for many Legion and community egg hunts throughout Kansas. The framework of the 1931 egg hunt has been copied and spread to many other states.
