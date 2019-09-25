The Paola American Legion is going to honor first responders from Paola and Osawatomie on Oct. 12.
The first responders celebration will start at 11 a.m. at the Paola American Legion Post 156 located at 5 Delaware St. in Paola.
The event will feature performances by the Paola High School marching band and music from the Paola choral students.
The meal will feature pork butt, brisket, potato salad and refreshments served by Beaux Hog Catering, one of the event sponsors.
