The Paola American Legion plans to host a free program on VA benefits for veterans only.
The program is called “Veterans: Do You Know Your Medicare A, B, C’s & D’s” and it will feature veterans who are experts in VA benefits.
The program will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, at the Paola American Legion Post 156, located at 5 Delaware St.
One of the items covered in the event will be how to get medical treatment when veterans are traveling and away from VA facilities, according to a news release.
There will be presentations on Medicare basics, how to enroll in Medicare, traveling outside of VA facilities and needing coverage, health plan options and how they work with VA benefits and a question-and-answer session, according to the release.
The event is open to any veteran.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.