WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall has joined dozens of his Senate colleagues to introduce legislation to permanently repeal the federal estate tax, more commonly known as the death tax.
The Death Tax Repeal Act of 2021 would end what the Kansas Republican described as a “purely punitive tax” that has the potential to hit family-run farms, ranches, and businesses as the result of the owner’s death.
“There is a saying in Kansas that farmers live poor but die rich,” Marshall said. “That’s because much of a farmer’s net worth is in land assets that appreciate in value. After spending years paying off land with income already taxed each year, farmers are taxed again, at death, trying to pass the land on to their children.
“The death tax only punishes the hard work of working families trying to keep their farms or small businesses generational,” he said.
The American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF), which supports the Death Tax Repeal Act of 2021, is calling on Congress to remove barriers to farm ownership, according to a news release
A bill aimed at eliminating the estate tax were also was introduced in the U.S. House Tuesday, March 9.
American Farm Bureau Federation notes that both bills would allow for a complete repeal of the estate tax, which threatens more than 74,000 family farms across the county, according to the bureau’s analysis.
“Farmers and ranchers already face unpredictable challenges beyond our control yet persevere to protect our nation’s supply of food, fiber and renewable fuel. The tax code should encourage farm business growth, not add to uncertainty,” said AFBF President Zippy Duvall in a news release. “Eliminating the estate tax removes another barrier to entry for sons and daughters or other beginning farmers to carry-on our agricultural legacy and make farming more accessible to all.”
Duvall said AFBF looks forward to working with the sponsors of both bills to “get this important legislation passed.”
The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA) issued the following statement in support of the bipartisan legislation to repeal the federal estate tax.
“The estate tax disproportionately harms cattle producers because with few options to pay off tax liabilities, many farm and ranch families are forced to make tough choices at the time of death — and in worst case scenarios, must sell off land to meet their federal tax burden,” said NCBA President Jerry Bohn in a news release.
NCBA said an estimated 2,000 acres of agricultural land is paved over, fragmented, or converted to uses that compromise agriculture each day in the United States.
With more than 40 percent of farmland expected to transition in the next two decades, Congress must “prioritize policies that support land transfers to the next generation of farmers and ranchers,” NCBA said.
Sen. Marshall’s office said the Death Tax Repeal Act of 2021 also is supported by the National Association of Manufacturers, the Family Business Coalition, the Family Business Estate Tax Coalition, the Policy and Taxation Group, the Associated General Contractors of America, the National Taxpayers Union, National Federation of Independent Business and others.
