OSAWATOMIE — The 2022 Miami County Legislative Breakfast series continues this Saturday, Feb. 12, in Osawatomie.
The Osawatomie breakfast will take place from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Saturday at Osawatomie High School, which is located at 1200 Trojan Drive in Osawatomie. The Osawatomie Chamber of Commerce is organizing the event, and the sponsors are Eddy-Birchard Funeral Home, First Option Bank, Landmark National Bank and Life Care Center of Osawatomie. The event is free and open to the public.
State legislators representing Osawatomie and the surrounding area have been invited to talk about some of the key issues the Legislature is working on this session, which began in January.
The series will continue Saturday, Feb. 19, in Louisburg and wrap up Saturday, Feb. 26, in Paola.
