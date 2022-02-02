The 2022 Miami County Legislative Breakfast series kicks off this Saturday, Feb. 5, in Spring Hill. It’s the first of four legislative breakfasts to be held on Saturday mornings in February.
All the breakfasts are scheduled to take place from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. in the county’s four largest communities. The events are free and open to the public. Breakfast will be served.
The Spring Hill breakfast will take place in the Spring Hill Civic Center Event Space at 401 N. Madison in Spring Hill. The Spring Hill Chamber of Commerce is organizing the event, sponsored by First Option Bank and Crown Realty.
The Osawatomie breakfast is slated for Feb. 12 at Osawatomie High School, which is located at 1200 Trojan Drive in Osawatomie. The Osawatomie Chamber of Commerce is organizing the event, and the sponsors are Eddy-Birchard Funeral Home, First Option Bank, Landmark National Bank and Life Care Center of Osawatomie.
The series continues Feb. 19 at Louisburg Middle School, located at 505 E. Amity Drive in Louisburg. The Louisburg Chamber of Commerce is organizing the event. Sponsors are Bank Midwest, First Option Bank, First National Bank and Landmark National Bank.
The series wraps up Feb. 26 at Holy Trinity School, located at 601 E. Chippewa in Paola. The Paola Chamber of Commerce is organizing the breakfast, and First Option Bank is the sponsor.
State legislators representing these communities and the surrounding area have been invited to talk about some of the key issues facing the Legislature this session which began in January.
