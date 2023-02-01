Sen. Molly Baumgardner, a Louisburg Republican, speaks with rural Louisburg resident Mike Martin after the 2022 legislative breakfast at Louisburg Middle School. The 2023 legislative breakfast series kicks of Saturday, Feb. 4, at the middle school in Louisburg.
Constituents soon will have an opportunity to speak with local legislators and get their take on some of the key bills making their way through the House and Senate during the 2023 legislative session in Topeka.
The 2023 Miami County Legislative Breakfast Series kicks off Saturday, Feb. 4, at Louisburg Middle School, located at 505 E. Amity St. in Louisburg.
Doors open at 7 a.m. for breakfast, with legislators scheduled to begin speaking at 7:30 a.m. The event is scheduled to wrap up at 9 a.m. The Louisburg breakfast is sponsored by Bank Midwest, First National Bank, First Option Bank and Landmark Bank.
The public is invited and there is no cost to attend any of the breakfasts in the four-part legislative series. All four breakfasts are scheduled to start at 7 a.m. and follow the same time schedule as the first stop in the series this Saturday in Louisburg.
The four breakfasts are being organized by the chambers of commerce in Louisburg, Osawatomie, Spring Hill and Paola.
The second breakfast will take place Saturday, Feb. 11, at Osawatomie High School, located at 1200 Trojan Drive in Osawatomie. Sponsors are Eddy-Birchard Funeral Home, First Option Bank, Landmark National Bank and Life Care Center of Osawatomie.
The third breakfast will take place Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Spring Hill Civic Center Event Space, located at 401 N. Madison St. in Spring Hill. Sponsors are Crown Realty and First Option Bank.
The final installment in the series is slated for Saturday, March 4, at Holy Trinity School, 601 E. Chippewa St. in Paola. First Option Bank is sponsoring the Paola breakfast.
