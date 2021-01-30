Sen. Molly Baumgardner (from left), now retired-Rep. Jene Vickrey, and Sen. Caryn Tyson provide residents with an update on some of the issues kicking off the 2020 legislative session during a breakfast at Louisburg Middle School. Lawmakers will be back to talk about the 2021 session Saturday, Feb. 6, at LMS. The pandemic-altered format is switching from a breakfast to a coffee, and moving from the commons to the auditorium.