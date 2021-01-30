LOUISBURG — Miami County’s first legislative coffee of the annual February series will provide a forum for constituents to hear from their state legislators in person about the 2021 session.
The Louisburg Chamber of Commerce Legislative Coffee is 7:30 to 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, at Louisburg Middle School, 505 E. Amity St. in Louisburg.
The pandemic-amended format is converting from a breakfast to a coffee, and moving from the commons to the auditorium.
Masks and social distancing are required.
The Republican lawmakers will address issues and answer questions. The four legislators who represent Miami County and the surrounding area are Sen. Molly Baumgardner of Louisburg, Sen. Caryn Tyson of Parker, Rep. Mark Samsel of Wellsville, and Rep. Samantha Poetter of Paola, who in November was elected to her first term in office — filling the seat vacated by retired Rep. Jene Vickrey of Louisburg.
Anyone who wishes to submit a question to the panel of lawmakers or a specific legislator is asked to email those inquiries to the Chamber no later than noon Friday, Feb. 5, at chamber@louisburgkansas.com.
Those who do not feel comfortable or are unable to attend can watch on the Chamber’s Facebook Live video streaming format.
