Area residents who did not have an opportunity to attend legislative coffees in Louisburg and Osawatomie earlier this month will have two more opportunities to hear from their state legislators.
The Spring Hill legislative coffee is scheduled for 7:30 to 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, at the Spring Hill Civic Center, located at 401 N. Madison St. The Spring Hill Chamber of Commerce is hosting the event.
The Paola legislative coffee is scheduled for 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Saturday, March 6, at Holy Trinity Parish Hall, located at 501 E. Chippewa St. The Paola Chamber of Commerce will host the event.
