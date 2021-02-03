LOUISBURG — Miami County’s first legislative coffee of the annual February series will provide a forum for constituents to hear from their state legislators in person about the 2021 session.
The Louisburg Chamber of Commerce Legislative Coffee is 7:30 to 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, at Louisburg Middle School, 505 E. Amity St. in Louisburg.
The pandemic-amended format is converting from a breakfast to a coffee, and moving from the commons to the auditorium.
Masks and social distancing are required.
The four Republican lawmakers will address issues and answer questions. The legislators who represent Miami County and the surrounding area are Sen. Molly Baumgardner of Louisburg, Sen. Caryn Tyson of Parker, Rep. Mark Samsel of Wellsville, and Rep. Samantha Poetter of Paola, who in November was elected to her first term in office — filling the seat vacated by retired Rep. Jene Vickrey of Louisburg.
Anyone who wishes to submit a question to the panel of lawmakers or a specific legislator is asked to email those inquiries to the Chamber no later than noon Friday, Feb. 5, at chamber@louisburgkansas.com.
Those who do not feel comfortable or are unable to attend can watch on the Chamber’s Facebook Live video streaming format.
Osawatomie coffee Feb. 13
The Osawatomie Chamber of Commerce’s legislative coffee will provide another opportunity to hear from the four state legislators.
The coffee is scheduled for 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, in the Osawatomie High School auditorium, 1200 Trojan Drive. The event is open to the public. Masks and social distancing will be required.
The pandemic is altering the menu and location of the event. Light refreshments will be offered this year rather than a breakfast buffet, and the event is being moved from the cafeteria to the school’s auditorium to better allow for social distancing, organizers said.
Chamber Executive Director Kari Bradley anticipates having the area’s four state lawmakers in attendance: Sen. Tyson, Sen. Baumgardner, Rep. Samsel, and Rep Poetter.
Bradley said anyone who would like to submit a question for the panel of legislators or a specific lawmaker can email those to her at chamber@osawatomiechamber.org through Friday, Feb. 12.
The legislative coffee will be streamed live for anyone who is unable to attend, Bradley said.
The executive director said the Osawatomie school district has been great to work with to ensure the event could take place this year.
In an email, Bradley said the Chamber also has received great support from sponsors that give to the event every year, 2021 being no exception: First Option Bank, Landmark National Bank, Life Care Center of Osawatomie and Eddy-Birchard Funeral Home. She said First Option is contributing financially and will be sending volunteers to help at the event.
