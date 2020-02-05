LOUISBURG — Medicaid expansion would not have prevented rural hospitals like Fort Scott and Independence from closing, state legislators said.
Rep. Jene Vickrey and Sen. Molly Baumgardner, both Louisburg Republicans, and Sen. Caryn Tyson, a Parker Republican, talked about some of the issues on the table this legislative session during a legislative breakfast Saturday, Feb. 1, at Loiusburg Middle School. Rep. Mark Samsel, a Wellsville Republican, was ill and could not attend.
Baumgardner, who is on the Senate health and welfare committee, said 40 rural hospitals have a census of one or zero patients per day, according to the Kansas Hospital Association. And 85 percent of rural hospitals are operating daily at a loss.
Outdated equipment and technology, out-of-state ownership, a lack of labor and delivery services, and patients traveling elsewhere for care are a few of the reasons why hospitals are struggling, they said.
Tyson said the phrase “shop local” applies to the healthcare industry too. She is aware of two closures in which the hospitals were operating in the black.
“Two hospitals were operating in the black, but out-of-state companies (that own the hospitals) said these hospitals weren’t operating in the black enough,” Tyson said.
Baumgardner said one of her concerns was that the president of the Kansas Hospital Association said the healthcare industry was looking to the Legislature for direction.
“If you are going to go to the Legislature on how to run your industry so it becomes solvent, then we are in trouble,” she said.
Vickrey said the health industry needs to focus on how to assess their business, because the model isn’t working.
“State and federal funding shouldn’t be the solution,” Vickrey said. “It should be good business practice.”
Baumgardner said the Legislature is literally just learning that the state is wanting 120 additional employees if the expansion of Medicaid should pass.
The Senate health committee has been conducting hearings on the issue the past two weeks.
“I asked the Secretary of Health (Dr. Lee Norman) about whether or not the department was going to handle collecting the monthly premium payments for those on Medicaid, or were they going to job that out to the KanCare entities. … He said ‘we already know we will have to hire an additional 120 people.’ It was the first time that (information) came out in a public setting.”
The legislators also talked about making the widening of Kansas Highway 68 a priority.
Baumgardner said Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz knows that Highway 68 was one of the projects that was on the Kansas Department of Transportation project list and then taken off the table.
“She knows that 68 highway is one of those (projects), and she also knows money went into the planning of the widening of 68 highway, and she indicated to me that puts us higher on the list,” Baumgardner said.
“68 highway is the longest stretch of state highway that is undivided and that is only two lanes,” Baumgardner said. They (KDOT) also know it has exceptionally high truck traffic, which makes it even more dangerous.”
Tyson said Highway 68 must be a priority moving forward.
“It’s not a want, it’s a need,” she said.
Vickrey said Highway 68 needs to be part of a KDOT plan that provides a long-term solution to the congestion on that highway.
“Traffic counts on this road are just through the roof,” he said.
The three lawmakers urged community leaders, local elected officials, business owners and school districts to write letters or contact the transportation secretary’s office to urge that Highway 68 be part of any project list moving forward.
“The squeaky wheel gets the grease,” Tyson said.
Tyson also talked about property taxes and a Senate Bill 294 which promotes transparency in property taxes.
“The state collects 20 mills and then sends it back to the school (districts),” Tyson said. “The state uses less than 2 percent of your property taxes to fund state government. The rest of it is all local, it’s all local government.”
The Senate bill would require local governing bodies to notify taxpayers if they want to increase the mill levy and raise more money.
“If they want to take in more money, the local governing body would have to vote on it,” Tyson said. “They would have to send out a notice to the taxpayer so you know what the total increase is going to be, you know what your specific increase will be, and when the date and the time of the meeting is that they are going to vote on the increase. It’s complete transparency.”
If the property valuation increases, the mill levy is recalculated, Tyson said about the proposed bill.
“What the legislation does is if the valuation goes up for the governing body, then the mill levy gets recalculated to bring in the same dollar amount,” Tyson said. “So if they want to bring in more money they have to vote to change the mill levy. It’s complete transparency.”
The legislators also talked about bills to help at-risk students and foster children receive quality educations, and concurrent programs to help high school students earn a certificate or two-year technical education degree to prepare them for the workforce.
They also reported the hemp industry is off to a slower start than anticipated.
Vickrey said hemp is a good crop for the Kansas climate and can be used to make myriad products.
“Hopefully the market develops and it will be a good Kansas product,” he said.
