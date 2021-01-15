COVID-19, and mandates associated with it, will be one of the key issues the Legislature takes up as the 2021 session begins.
Economic recovery, property tax transparency, election integrity, and budgets are also issues that local state lawmakers expect to come to the forefront this session, which began Monday, Jan. 11.
“There are several important issues that need to be addressed in the 2021 session — property tax transparency, identity theft, the integrity of elections, government overreach, and budgets to name a few,” Sen. Caryn Tyson, a Parker Republican, said. “Each should be resolved with diligence and knowing that we must protect our liberties and stop growing the beast we call government.”
While campaigning for reelection in November, Tyson cited the need for property tax transparency to give people a voice before their property taxes increase.
In the 2020 session, Senate Bill 294 would have required local governing bodies to notify taxpayers if they want to increase the mill levy and raise more money. The notification to taxpayers would provide the time and date of a public hearing on the proposed increase.
“The governor vetoed this legislation (in 2020) at the request of taxpayer funded lobbyists,” Tyson said in a previous interview. “Many have asked me to work on this issue again, to override a governor who stands between us and transparency.”
Rep. Mark Samsel, a Wellsville Republican, agreed rising property taxes continue to need attention, especially for senior citizens, veterans, and working families who live at home, but have little to no income. He stopped short of endorsing current proposals.
Samsel talked about priorities this session.
“Our economy, COVID, vaccinations, mandates, schools — are all on the forefront of Kansans’ minds, with deeply held, and sometimes differing, opinions. We must work in earnest on these issues,” Samsel said.
Samsel said generally he is a very strong advocate of local control.
“I think better decisions more often get made here at home by those closest to our issues and people. Not from Topeka,” he said. “But there also must be some balance and consistency statewide at times. All of that said, I feel strongly that we must minimize power in the hands of just a few. That means the executive branch and the governor. We are not single-person rule regardless of motive. But also the legislative branch — too much power in the hands of just a few legislative leaders will turn us into the DC swamp that Americans detest.
“My deep conviction and principle on this issue has at times put me in the crosshairs of our legislative leadership — both Republican and Democrat — but that is the necessary work that must be done,” he said.
Rep. Samantha Poetter, a Paola Republican, talked about her top priorities as she begins her first term in office.
“One of the biggest frustrations through the pandemic has been that Governor Kelly has not been leading, she has been grappling for control,” Poetter said. “We saw that when she vetoed vital legislation, closed our schools, shut down our economy, and forced the counties’ hand on mandating masks.”
Poetter said in August and again in November, Kansans spoke loudly at the polls when electing a more conservative super-majority in both the Kansas House and Kansas Senate.
“The message Kansas voters sent in November was clear — Kansans want their freedom back, and they understand that individual rights bear individual responsibility,” Poetter said. “The number one priority this session will be for the legislative branch to maintain our system of checks and balances — ensuring that the Kelly administration does not cause further economic damage by imposing more job killing lockdowns.”
Economic recovery is among her priorities.
“In addition, my top priorities will be making sure we pass the Value Them Both Amendment — which will protect individual liberty for both mothers and the unborn,” Poetter said. “As well as ensuring our Second Amendment rights are not infringed, further strengthen the security of our elections, and rebuild our economy.”
Samsel said the Value Them Both Amendment will continue to be a high priority of leadership.
“The people of House District 5 strongly support the general concept, but many have honest dissent either on high-level principle, the details, or both,” Samsel said.
Samsel also said healthcare, insurance, and local pharmacy issues — not just the narrow issue of Medicaid expansion — are critical to Kansans and need attention, as do issues affecting mental health and the criminal justice system.
“Given difficult budget issues, education and continued compliance with Supreme Court precedent holding our funding to be constitutional may also be a difficult topic to address,” Samsel said.
Sen. Molly Baumgardner, a Louisburg Republican, said in an earlier interview with the Republic while campaigning for re-election in November that some of her top priorities for this session are COVID economy recovery through job training and job creation, and mental health access; balancing the budget while protecting education, KPERS and transportation funding; and foster care reform.
Career and technical training and retraining in fields where there are job vacancies is critical, Baumgardner said. The senator also advocated for the dividing/widening of Kansas Highway 68, and the need for high speed internet access.
