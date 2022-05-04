TOPEKA — The Kansas Legislature has approved a bill that will phase out the state’s 6.5 percent sales tax on food.
The Senate passed HB 2106 on a 39-0 vote, and the House endorsed the bill 114-3. State Rep. Mark Samsel, a Wellsville Republican, joined Republican Sens. Caryn Tyson of Parker and Molly Baumgardner of Louisburg in voting for the bill.
The Legislature’s action over a two-day period April 27-28 ensures Kansas will no longer have the second-highest state food sales tax rate in the nation.
“Removing state sales tax on groceries in a prudent manner is a win for Kansas,” Tyson said.
Gov. Laura Kelly said in a social media post on April 28 that she would sign the bill.
“Tonight’s action was a win for every single Kansan — we axed the food tax,” Kelly said. “I’m ready to sign this bipartisan bill into law. We’re going to save Kansans money and get them much-needed financial relief.”
Consumers, however, will not see evidence of that relief on their grocery bills until next year.
The food sales tax rate will be lowered from 6.5 percent to 4 percent when the legislation goes into effect Jan.1, 2023. The tax will be lowered from 4 percent to 2 percent on Jan. 1, 2024, and then eliminated on Jan. 1, 2025.
“As prices continue to rise for the essentials like groceries, we need to provide relief swiftly. I call on the Legislature to move the implementation date up to July 1, 2022,” Kelly said. “We owe it to Kansans to get this done, and get it done immediately.”
Kelly said eliminating Kansas’ sales tax on food could save a family of four more than $500 a year.
The bill provides that food sales would still be subject to sales taxes imposed by cities and counties.
Tyson said the Legislature will have an opportunity to provide more relief for Kansas taxpayers when it is back in session later this month.
“We could have another major win when the Legislature returns May 23,” Tyson said. “Tax legislation could be passed (CCR 2597) that would cut taxes for all Kansas taxpayers. Let’s hope that legislators will stand to put record taxes collected back into the pockets of those who earned it.”
Vetoes
The House on Thursday, April 28, failed to override Kelly’s veto of SB 58, the “Parents Bill of Rights.”
The legislation would have required school districts to adopt policies that allow parents to review and potentially challenge any learning material or activity used in the classroom.
The House voted 72-50 in favor of an override, but the veto was sustained because 84 votes were needed to successfully skirt Kelly’s disapproval.
Rep. Samantha Poetter Parshall, a Paola Republican, voted to override the veto. Samsel voted against the override.
The House on April 28 also failed to meet the 84-vote threshold to override Kelly’s veto of SB 160, known as the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act.
The legislation would have prevented transgender athletes from competing in women’s sports if their biological gender is male.
The House’s attempt to override the veto fell three votes short, 81-41.
Poetter Parshall voted in favor of the override, and Samsel voted against it.
Earlier in the week, the Senate mustered the required votes to override Kelly’s vetoes of SB 58 (27-12) and SB 160 (28-10).
Tyson and Baumgardner voted in favor of overriding both vetoes.
