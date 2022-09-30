LOUISBURG – Five grants have already been approved through the Louisburg Elementary PTO’s Community Grant Program in the first two months of the school year.
The organization’s grant program, initiated in 2020, has $6,500 to distribute for the 2022-2023 school year to benefit students at Circle Grove Preschool, Rockville Elementary and Broadmoor Elementary.
“Anybody in the community can apply for the grant funds – as long as it’s benefitting students,” said McKenzie Phillips, president of LES PTO. “We’ve given out about $15,000 in the past couple of years combined.”
Grants approved for this school year include $800 for new recess equipment for the Rockville students; $150 for umbrellas and stands to be added to the courtyard tables at Rockville Elementary; $500 to provide a 7 Mindsets library to Broadmoor Elementary for teachers and staff; $1,200 for new imaginative play items for students at Circle Grove Preschool, and $800 to purchase seven classroom sets of whisper phones for each first-grade student at Rockville to have at their desk for daily use.
Whisper phones help increase reading fluency, improve phonemic awareness, and help students gain confidence in their reading, according to a post on the LES PTO’s Facebook page about the grant awards.
Grant applications – which can be filled out on LES PTO’s website, louisburgelementarypto.org – are being accepted through May 1 and awarded on a first come, first serve basis.
“We would like to award the grant money out in full again this year,” Phillips said.
LES PTO has many other programs available to assist students, faculty and staff this year.
The organization’s Compassion in Action program has a coordinator who deals directly with the school principals.
“We have a budget that is allotted to provide any sort of needed funds or resources,” Phillips said. “For example, last year we had a student who got really badly burned in an accident, and they did not have air conditioning. So, we bought air conditioning units for (the student’s) home.”
LES PTO also recognizes a staff member of the month at each school, based on nominations from staff members. The winners receive a gift card and certificate. The organization also recognizes a staff member of the year, who receives a larger gift card. All the gift cards are purchased from local businesses.
This year, LES PTO is starting a school assembly program at Rockville and Broadmoor during both semesters.
KC Wolf will be coming to both schools in November.
“He will be educating the kids on staying active and the benefits of a healthy lifestyle,” Phillips said. “In February, we will be doing a creative science assembly.”
The organization has a lot of other fun activities planned for the school year, Phillips said.
“Covid obviously really hurt us being able to be in the schools, because of the restrictions.” Phillips said. “Now that we are allowed to bring back visitors and do things like that again, we’re real excited to get students some fun stuff within the schools to do. We try to do an event each month.”
For example, the calendar of events on LES PTO’s website notes a “Mother Son Night” will take place from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Oct. 8 at Louisburg Cider Mill.
The organization also plans a full week of events to coincide with American Education Week in November and Teacher Appreciation Week in May to show appreciation for teachers and staff, including lunches, gifts and activities.
Phillips said the reason LES PTO can provide all these programs and sponsor these activities is through its annual auction. Last year’s auction raised about $25,000. This year’s silent and live auctions will take place April 1 at the Haven Event Space, just northeast of Louisburg.
The auction also provides LES PTO with the opportunity to thank the community, parents, sponsors and companies for their generous support throughout the year, Phillips said.
“We really do have a great working relationship with the Louisburg community as a whole,” Phillips said. “We try to engage and promote supporting the community and supporting local businesses.”
LES PTO has an 11-member board and conducts quarterly meetings in the Rockville Elementary library. Childcare, provided by volunteer high school students, is available in the Rockville gym during the meetings, which typically last around 45 minutes.
Each meeting features a guest speaker.
“We do raffles and giveaways for people who come. We try to make things fun,” Phillips said. “I think people think when they come to a meeting they are going to get signed up for something, and we make sure that does not happen.”
The LES PTO website includes sign-ups for text reminders, email updates and monthly newsletters, information about its programs, the 11-member board, its calendar of events and additional information like opportunities to volunteer.
The LES PTO 2022-2023 board members are McKenzie Phillips, Emily Sells, Valerie Holmes, Jayme Rayne, Kelly Mansfield, Kelley Waddell, Lauren Wiehe, Kayla Walsh, Lisa Moreau, Melissa Trumpp and Heidi Maggio.
