This Louisburg Elementary PTO graphic shows how its funds were spent in the 2021-2022 school year. 

LOUISBURG – Five grants have already been approved through the Louisburg Elementary PTO’s Community Grant Program in the first two months of the school year.

The organization’s grant program, initiated in 2020, has $6,500 to distribute for the 2022-2023 school year to benefit students at Circle Grove Preschool, Rockville Elementary and Broadmoor Elementary.

