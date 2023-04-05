PAOLA – Spring is a time of new beginnings, and that’s certainly the case this year with youth recreational sports in Paola.
The recently formed Paola Recreation Commission is now handling the logistics and operation of recreational sports in Paola, taking over for Paola Youth Sports. The commission is a joint entity between the city of Paola and Paola USD 368.
There’s also a new face leading the endeavor, with Wesley Joy recently being hired as the first director of the Paola Recreation Commission.
Joy previously served as the sports and special services director for the Winfield Recreation Commission in Winfield, Kan. He is originally from Burlington, Kan., and before his recent stint in Winfield, he worked in the parks and recreation field in Colorado.
Perhaps the biggest change of all this year are two new turf ballfields that recently were constructed in Paola’s Wallace Park near the Paola American Legion.
Joy said the fields are also being used for spring soccer games, and the first one took place Saturday, April 1.
The soccer fields by the Miami County Fairgrounds will still be used as well, and Joy was busy painting those fields as a one-man work crew Thursday, March 30.
Joy said he’s excited about his new position, and he encourages everyone to check out the paolarec.com website and the Paola Recreation Commission Facebook page for information about registration and upcoming events and activities.
He’s currently spreading the word about the registration deadline for youth baseball/softball, which is Friday, April 7.
Later this summer, Joy said he’d like to organize a softball tournament for adults, as well as other adult activities that could include things like kickball and cornhole.
He’s currently gathering feedback from the community to see what activities they most would like to see offered.
Joy can be reached at his office at Paola City Hall at (913) 285-5667 or via email at wjoy@paolagov.org.
