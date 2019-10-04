MANHATTAN – The Louisburg High School Marching Wildcat Band earned its ninth straight superior rating on Saturday, Sept. 28, during the Central States Marching Festival at Kansas State University.
Louisburg performed its “Greatest Show” under the lights - based on musical numbers from "The Greatest Showman" - as it competed along with about 35 of the top high school marching bands in the region that were invited to the festival.
The band’s musical selections included “A Million Dreams, “The Greatest Show,” “This is Me,” “Never Enough,” “From Now On” and a drum feature inspired by “Come Alive!,” according to a news release.
One of Louisburg’s auxiliary pit members, Madison Quinn, arranged the opening pitched percussion feature, “A Million Dreams,” new LHS Marching Wildcat Band Director Zeb Tiedeman said.
The drum feature was written by former assistant band director Brett Butler, according to the release. Christine Staab is the LHS dance instructor and coordinator.
“The Jazzy Cats did a wonderful job of adding color and heart to the Greatest Show,” Tiedeman said in the release. “Dannah Knipp does a fantastic job of portraying the bearded lady in ‘This is Me.’”
Tiedeman noted some of the similarities found in this year’s narrative compared to previous years.
“The weather was a factor with rain threatening, there was a strong force of parent support every step of the way, and the kids excelled on the field,” he said.
Tiedeman is one of two new faces leading the LHS band this year.
Tiedeman is an 11-year veteran teacher who is in his first year of being head director of a high school marching band. He spent his last 10 years teaching middle school band and assisting the high school band in Liberal, Kan.
Jessica Brummel, a Louisburg native, just graduated from Kansas State University and is assisting the high school band as well as teaching band and general music to fifth- through seventh-grade students.
Tiedeman called the students’ energy electric and positive. He said they were pleasantly surprised by a visit from retired Director John Cisetti, who guided the band for 40 years until his retirement at the end of the 2018-19 school year.
The band’s next competitive performance is at Baker University on Wednesday, Oct. 9, in Baldwin City. The band will put on its annual Electric Light Show at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Wildcat Stadium.
