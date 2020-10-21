Megan Foote and Ben Wiedenmann were crowned Louisburg High School’s homecoming queen and king before the start of the football game against Ottawa on Friday, Oct. 16, at Wildcat Stadium.
Once the game started, Wiedenmann and his teammates turned their attention to the Ottawa Cyclones.
The Wildcats scored 35 unanswered points en route to a 35-7 win over the Cyclones who ended the shutout with a fourth-quarter touchdown. Senior running back Wiedenmann scored two touchdowns in the win.
The other homecoming queen candidates were Jaydn Amren, Alyse Moore and Madi Quinn. The other king candidates were Weston Guetterman, Jay Scollin and Konnor Vohs.
