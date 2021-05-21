Members of the Louisburg High School Class of 2019 stand to be recognized for the scholarships they received. The LHS 2021 graduation ceremony will take place Saturday, May 22, but the venue has changed. Commencement originally was to take place at Wildcat Stadium, but it has been moved indoors to the high school's main gym because of the potential for inclement weather. Doors will open at 9 a.m. and the graduation ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday in the gym. Masks will be required.