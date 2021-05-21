LOUISBURG - Louisburg High School commencement will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 22, in the high school's main gym.
The original plan was to have graduation at Wildcat Stadium but the potential for inclement weather prompted USD 416 officials to move the ceremony indoors. The National Weather Service forecast calls for a 60 percent chance of thunderstorms Saturday morning.
There are no restrictions on seating for graduation. The public is invited to attend but masks will be required, according to the district.
Doors will open at 9 a.m. Saturday at the high school, and commencement will start at 10 a.m. in the main gym.
