Members of the Louisburg High School Class of 2019 stand to be recognized for the scholarships they received. The LHS 2021 graduation ceremony will take place Saturday, May 22, but the venue has changed. Commencement originally was to take place at Wildcat Stadium, but it has been moved indoors to the high school's main gym because of the potential for inclement weather. Doors will open at 9 a.m. and the graduation ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday in the gym. Masks will be required.

LOUISBURG - Louisburg High School commencement will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 22, in the high school's main gym.

The original plan was to have graduation at Wildcat Stadium but the potential for inclement weather prompted USD 416 officials to move the ceremony indoors. The National Weather Service forecast calls for a 60 percent chance of thunderstorms Saturday morning.

There are no restrictions on seating for graduation. The public is invited to attend but masks will be required, according to the district. 

Doors will open at 9 a.m. Saturday at the high school, and commencement will start at 10 a.m. in the main gym.

