LOUISBURG – The Louisburg High School commencement is set to take place at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, July 25, at the Wildcat Stadium complex, located just east of Broadmoor Elementary School (BES) at 105 S. Fifth Street East in Louisburg.
The district is not limiting the number of guests that can attend. Guests will be able to sit in both sides of the bleachers, as well as on the football field and track from the 50-yard line north, according to the district. Guests can also stand or sit along the fence of the field.
Graduates, faculty and the stage will be located from the 50-yard line south. The stage will be located in the south end zone, facing north. Graduates will walk in from BES, according to the district.
Dr. Brian Biermann, Louisburg USD 416 superintendent, said the district is encouraging social distancing on the track, field and in the bleachers, which will be taped off every other row. Families have been encouraged to sit together, he said.
