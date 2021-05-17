LOUISBURG – Louisburg High School’s commencement is scheduled to take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 22, at Wildcat Stadium.
In case of inclement weather, the school district will send out a notice about a delay in the start time.
There are no restrictions or limits on seating. Everyone is invited to attend.
