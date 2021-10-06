LOUISBURG — The Louisburg USD 416 school board has paved the way for the addition of a multipurpose room to be built at Louisburg High School.
The school board voted during a special meeting Friday, Sept. 24, to approve a guaranteed maximum price (GMP) of a little over $3.5 million for the entire cost of the LHS multipurpose room addition.
Project manager Kale Yoder of Nabholz Construction Corporation, the construction manager for the bond project, presented the proposed GMP of $3,501,131 during the meeting. Construction of the LHS addition and renovation is scheduled to begin Oct. 19 and be substantially complete by July 21, 2022.
The project includes construction per design drawings and specifications by Hollis + Miller Architects. During the meeting, Megan Barnes with Hollis + Miller Architects provided a project design update for the LHS addition.
She said the objective is to make the outside of the addition mirror the existing building as though it were part of the original design.
Two main features of the addition’s interior include a spacious weight room and a wrestling room that can accommodate two large mats. The addition also will include two restrooms, an equipment room and office space, among other details.
In addition to the high school project beginning in October, Barnes provided an updated timeline for the other buildings:
- Circle Grove renovation — ongoing; construction to be complete by December 2021
- Louisburg Middle School addition and renovations — ongoing now through summer 2022
- Broadmoor Elementary School — construction to start in November and continue through summer 2022
- Rockville Elementary School — site/parking lot work is complete
- Miscellaneous district improvements — ongoing
Voters in November 2020 approved a $24 million bond proposal for facility improvements to existing infrastructure and renovations to district facilities, as well as the addition of a high wind shelter at Louisburg Middle School and the multipurpose room at LHS.
In a letter, Yoder noted the value of work fully executed to date equals $11,388,757 of the total GMP for the Louisburg bond project.
Superintendent Brian Biermann told board members the overall bond project remains within budget.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.