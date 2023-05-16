LOUISBURG – Louisburg High School seniors received nearly $150,000 in local scholarships during the annual LHS Endowment Scholarship Awards Program.
The scholarship presentations took place Monday, May 8, in the LHS auditorium.
The USD 416 Endowment Association reports the total contribution in scholarships and district grants awarded in the past decade is well over $1 million and in excess of $2 million since its inception.
In 2004, the association had a corpus or principle of $80,000 and were awarding about $5,000. This year, the corpus crossed the $2 million mark.
Craig Holtzen, president of the USD 416 Endowment Association, said the rapid growth is a testament to the Louisburg community.
Recipients and the local scholarships they received are:
Caleb Adams received the Robert and Loree Gardner (in Memory of Mark and Dorothy Gardner) Scholarship, and Charles and Velma Kelly Scholarship.
Cooper Anglin received the Evelyn Purdue Memorial Scholarship, Dodge Scholarship, and Coltrin Family Scholarship.
Nathan Apple received the Evelyn Purdue Memorial Scholarship, and Larry & Kim Smith Scholarship.
Grady Barbour received the Pro 31 Scholarship, and USD 416 Endowment Scholarship.
Auston Beatty received the Tony Barton Music for Youth Scholarship, and Lois Jackson Memorial Scholarship.
Andrew Brown received the Gene Murray/Maxine Kirkpatrick Scholarship.
Claire Brown received the Holiday Mart Scholarship.
Brayton Brueggen received the Holiday Mart Scholarship, Evelyn Purdue Memorial Scholarship, Jake Worthington Memorial Scholarship, Joel Aust Memorial Scholarship, and Louisburg Football Backers Scholarship.
Kimber Bruner received the Louisburg Booster Club Scholarship, and Hornbuckle Family Scholarship.
Kaleb Carter received the Mark Dozier Scholarship.
Katherine Carter received the Lois Jackson Memorial Scholarship.
Elizabeth Davis received the Ralph Arnett Memorial Scholarship.
Brylee Diederich received the Holiday Mart Scholarship, and Lois Jackson Memorial Scholarship.
Cade Driskell received the Peoples Telecommunications Scholarship.
Sydney Dudzick received the Knights of Columbus Scholarship.
Elijah Eslinger received the Todd Family Scholarship, and Louisburg Kids Wrestling Club Scholarship.
Bree Gassman received the Louisburg Soccer Club Scholarship, and Ironhorse Scholarship.
Jude Ghannam received the Iota Eta Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi-Helen Hardy Scholarship.
Corbin Hamman received the R-G Federal Credit Union Scholarship, Evelyn Purdue Memorial Scholarship, and Holtzen Family Scholarship.
Tehya Harvey received the Olathe Health Care Scholarship, Louisburg Lions Club Scholarship, P.E.O. Sisterhood Scholarship, and Vohs Pharmacy Scholarship.
Landon Henry received the Floyd & Dorothy Challacomb Scholarship.
Will Hutsell received the First Option Bank Scholarship.
Elyssa Jacklovich received the Evelyn Purdue Memorial Scholarship, and Beasley Family Scholarship.
Ava Jorn received the Laurence E. Bauer Memorial Scholarship, and Hornbuckle Family Scholarship.
Mariya Kasych received the Don Hunt Memorial Scholarship.
Lindsay Keaton received the Holiday Mart Scholarship.
Kaitlyn Knipp received the Georgia Spurlock Memorial Scholarship.
Allison Krafft received the Louisburg Lions Club Scholarship, Louisburg Rotary Club Scholarship, and Evelyn Purdue Memorial Scholarship.
Brianne Kuhlman received the Dennis/Hill Family Scholarship.
Jackson Kush received the Louisburg Lions Club Scholarship, and Bill Windisch Memorial Scholarship.
Nick Lancaster received the Richard Chandlee Memorial Scholarship.
Connor Lee received the Peoples Telecommunications Scholarship, and USD 416 Endowment Scholarship.
Emma Lohse received the Bill Windisch Memorial Scholarship.
Jacob Mann received the Louisburg Ministerial Alliance Salt & Light Scholarship, Tony Barton Music for Youth Scholarship, Evelyn Purdue Memorial Scholarship, and John Cisetti Band Scholarship.
Leo Martin received the Evelyn Purdue Memorial Scholarship, and USD 416 Endowment Scholarship.
Dana Mattison received the Altar Society Scholarship, Miami County Cops for Tots Scholarship, and Jim Foote Memorial Scholarship.
Elizabeth Mays received the Evelyn Perdue Scholarship, and Welby E. Knop Scholarship.
Cameron McClellan received the Floyd & Dorothy Challacomb Scholarship.
Trey Meyers received the Lois Jackson Memorial Scholarship.
Adriana Nelson received the American Legion Riders Scholarship, Holiday Mart Scholarship, and Rogers Family Scholarship.
Josh O’Conor received the Stuart Family Scholarship, and Deb Grimes and Ken Selzer Scholarship.
Levi O’Conor received the Houchen Family Scholarship, and First National Bank Scholarship.
Jackson Olson received the Louisburg Soccer Club Scholarship, and Welby E. Knop Scholarship.
Kyle Oram received the Mark Dozier Scholarship.
Emma Prettyman received the USD 416 Endowment Scholarship, and Hornbuckle Family Scholarship.
Ethan Ptacek received the Damon Grimes Memorial Scholarship.
Nova Ptacek received the Miami County Cops for Tots Scholarship.
Greyson Rasmussen received the Louisburg High School Booster Club Scholarship, Hill Family Scholarship, and Hornbuckle Family Scholarship.
J.R. Rooney received the Shelter Insurance Scholarship, Peoples Telecommunications Scholarship, Hill Family Scholarship, and Lundblad Family Scholarship.
Adyson Ross received the Holiday Mart Scholarship, Hill Family Scholarship, Lady Cat Basketball Scholarship, and Zachary Messmer Soccer Memorial Scholarship.
Layne Ryals received the Hill Family Scholarship, Auston McClellan Football Memorial Scholarship, and Clarence & Alena Hess Scholarship.
Matthew Sword received the Louisburg Lions Club Scholarship, and Reed Family Scholarship.
Delanie Tally received the Holiday Mart Scholarship, and Nelsen Family Scholarship.
Brock Varns received the Evelyn Perdue Memorial Scholarship, and Hornbuckle Family Scholarship.
Kaitlyn Vest received the Louisburg Ministerial Alliance Salt & Light Scholarship.
Nathan Vincent received the USD 416 Endowment Scholarship, and Holtzen Family Scholarship.
Bennett Vohs received the Laurence E. Bauer Memorial Scholarship, Holiday Mart Scholarship, and Lois Jackson Memorial Scholarship.
Carson Wade received the Louisburg Rotary Club Scholarship, Evelyn Perdue Scholarship, and Hornbuckle Family Scholarship.
Dalton Whildin received the American Legion Riders Scholarship, and Blair Family Scholarship.
Delaney Wieland received the Louisburg Ministerial Alliance Salt & Light Scholarship, Olathe Health Care Scholarship, Living Proof Scholarship, Louisburg Masonic Lodge Scholarship, Knights of Columbus Scholarship, and Jim Morgan FFA Scholarship.
Colyer Wingfield received the Hornbuckle Family Scholarship.
Andrew Woerpel received the Hornbuckle Family Scholarship.
