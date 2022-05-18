LOUISBURG — Louisburg High School seniors received nearly $138,000 in local scholarships during the annual LHS Endowment Scholarship Awards Program.
Forty-three LHS seniors received scholarships during the program Saturday, May 14, inside the LHS auditorium. A reception followed in the LHS commons where seniors posed for photographs with their scholarship donors.
The USD 416 Endowment Association reports the total contribution in scholarships and district grants awarded in the past decade is well over $1 million.
The Class of 2022 recipients and the local scholarships they received are:
Makenna Anderson received the Robert and Loree Gardner (in Memory of Mark and Dorothy Gardner) Scholarship.
Anthony Arriola received the Richard Chandlee Memorial Scholarship.
Aiden Barker received the Gene Murray/Maxine Kirkpatrick Scholarship and Louisburg Kids Wrestling Club Scholarship.
Aubryn Berck received the USD 416 Endowment Scholarship and Hornbuckle Family Scholarship.
Jace Biermann received the Olathe Health Care Scholarship, Bill Windisch Memorial Scholarship, Louisburg Rotary Club Scholarship, Peoples Telecommunications Scholarship and Evelyn Purdue Memorial Scholarship.
Cole Brown received the Evelyn Purdue Memorial Scholarship, Holiday Mart Scholarship and Rogers Family Scholarship.
Cole Charpetier received the Evelyn Purdue Memorial Scholarship and USD 416 Endowment Scholarship.
Henry Coolidge received the Hornbuckle Family Scholarship and Houchen Family Scholarship.
Katie Dillon received the Louisburg Rotary Club Scholarship, Louisburg Masonic Lodge Scholarship, Jake Worthington Memorial Scholarship, Evelyn Purdue Memorial Scholarship, Holiday Mart Scholarship, Shelter Insurance Scholarship and Jim Morgan FFA Scholarship.
Brandon Doles received the Louisburg Football Backers Scholarship, Louisburg Lions Club Scholarship and Louisburg Kids Wrestling Club Scholarship.
Morgan Green received the Clinton Dunn Family Memorial Scholarship and Floyd & Dorothy Challacomb Scholarship.
Davis Guetterman received the Miami County Cops for Tots Scholarship, Larry & Kim Smith Scholarship, Louisburg Ministerial Alliance Salt & Light Scholarship, Holtzen Family Scholarship and Reed Family Scholarship.
Isaac Guetterman received the Jim Foote Memorial Scholarship and Welby E. Knop Scholarship.
Sierra Hahn received the Dodge Scholarship, Holiday Mart Scholarship and Dennis/Hill Family Scholarship.
Samantha Hickey received the Altar Society Scholarship and Ironhorse Scholarship.
Cooper Hipp received the USD 416 Endowment Scholarship.
Julie Hoy received the Holtzen Family Scholarship and Charles and Velma Kelly Scholarship.
Reese Johnson received the Louisburg Soccer Club Scholarship, Lois Jackson Memorial Scholarship and Louisburg High School Booster Club Scholarship.
Chase Kallevig received the Hornbuckle Family Scholarship.
Thomas Koontz received the Auston McClellan Football Memorial Scholarship and Welby E. Knop Scholarship.
Natalie Lamb received the Laurence E. Bauer Memorial Scholarship, Floyd & Dorothy Challacomb Scholarship and Iota Eta Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi-Helen Hardy Scholarship.
Catherine Lemke received the Knights of Columbus Scholarship and Clarence & Alena Hess Scholarship,
Samantha McDaniel received the Pro 31 Scholarship.
Britt Miller received the Hornbuckle Family Scholarship and Stuart Family Scholarship.
Anna Morrison received the David O. Smith Memorial Scholarship and Evelyn Purdue Memorial Scholarship.
Jordan Mynstead received the Hornbuckle Family Scholarship.
Jenna O’Bryan received the Lois Jackson Memorial Scholarship.
Ashley Pool received the John Cisetti Band Scholarship and Deb Grimes and Ken Selzer Scholarship.
Benjamin Rangel received the Hornbuckle Family Scholarship.
Benjamin Ratliff-Becher received the Olathe Health Care Scholarship, Damon Grimes Memorial Scholarship and Louisburg High School Booster Club Scholarship.
Reese Reitz received the Joel Aust Memorial Scholarship, Lundblad Family Scholarship, Evelyn Purdue Memorial Scholarship, Holiday Mart Scholarship, Beasley Family Scholarship and Living Proof Scholarship.
Remington Rice received the Altar Society Scholarship and Don Hunt Memorial Scholarship.
Piper Richardson received the Heartland Art Guild Scholarship, Bill Windisch Memorial Scholarship and Tony Barton Music for Youth Scholarship.
Sawyer Richardson received the Evelyn Purdue Memorial Scholarship and Todd Family Scholarship.
Maverick Rockers received the Holiday Mart Scholarship and Hornbuckle Family Scholarship.
Hayden Ross received the Ralph Arnett Memorial Scholarship and Holiday Mart Scholarship.
Jaden Vohs received the American Legion Riders Scholarship, Louisburg Soccer Club Scholarship, Bill Windisch Memorial Scholarship and Knights of Columbus Scholarship.
Joshua Waldron received the Evelyn Purdue Memorial Scholarship, Holiday Mart Scholarship and Louisburg Lions Club Scholarship.
Sam Wheeler received the Louisburg Ministerial Alliance Salt & Light Scholarship, USD 416 Endowment Scholarship and Hornbuckle Family Scholarship.
Brielle White received the Tony Barton Music for Youth Scholarship and USD 416 Endowment Scholarship.
Mia Wilson received the Georgia Spurlock Memorial Scholarship.
Delaney Wright received the Bill Windisch Memorial Scholarship, Peoples Telecommunications Scholarship and Vohs Pharmacy Scholarship.
Braden Yows received the Zachary Messmer Soccer Memorial Scholarship, Coltrin Family Scholarship and First Option Bank Scholarship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.