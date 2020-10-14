Louisburg High School will crown a homecoming king and queen before the start of the football game against Ottawa Friday night, Oct. 16, at Wildcat Stadium. Coronation is set for 6:30 p.m. Candidates (from left) are Weston Guetterman and Jaydn Amren, Konnor Vohs and Megan Foote, Ben Wiedenmann and Madi Quinn, and Jay Scollin and Alyse Moore.