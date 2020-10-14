LOUISBURG - Louisburg High School will crown a homecoming king and queen before the start of the football game Friday, Oct. 16, at Wildcat Stadium Complex.
Queen candidates are Jaydn Amren, Megan Foote, Alyse Moore, and Madi Quinn.
King candidates are Weston Guetterman, Jay Scollin, Konnor Vohs and Ben Wiedenmann.
Coronation is set for 6:30 p.m., followed by the kickoff at 7 p.m. The Wildcats will face the Ottawa Cyclones.
