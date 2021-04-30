210505_mr_music_man

LOUISBURG – Louisburg High School will present Meredith Wilson’s “The Music Man” this weekend in the LHS auditorium.

Performances are scheduled for 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 1, and 2 p.m. Sunday, May 2, according to the Louisburg USD 416 website.

Tickets are $10 each and will be on sale two hours prior to each performance, with gates opening at 1 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Saturday and noon on Sunday.

