LOUISBURG — Louisburg Library District No. 1 board members violated the Kansas Open Meetings Act (KOMA) multiple times during meetings in 2019, according to the results of an investigation by Miami County Attorney Elizabeth Sweeney-Reeder.
Most of the violations stem from instances in which the board members entered into an executive session without properly stating why or providing a justification.
Former state Sen. Pat Apple, who has attended all of the recent library board meetings, reported the possible KOMA violations to Sweeney-Reeder last year, which prompted her investigation.
Apple expressed concerns about the board entering into executive sessions to discuss a lease-purchase option for a new library outside of the public eye. The board members, last year, self-authorized themselves to research the lease-purchase option, which would have allowed the board to increase the library district’s mill levy and construct a new library without first getting approval from voters.
That option was taken off the table in November, when the board members unanimously decided to focus on a bond proposal that will eventually be placed before voters.
During her investigation, Sweeney-Reeder said she interviewed board members and Library Director Kiersten Allen. She also reviewed the agendas, meeting packets and minutes from the past year, as well as the library’s website.
“As a result of this investigation, it is clear that there were several violations of the KOMA by the board and its representatives,” Sweeney-Reeder wrote in her findings report. “No violation of KORA (Kansas Open Records Act) was found.”
Sweeney-Reeder said that when a board member makes a motion to go into executive session, KOMA requires that the motion include a statement describing the subjects to be discussed, the justification for the closed meeting and the time and place in which the open meeting will resume.
Sweeney-Reeder’s report cites several instances in which that did not take place. During a meeting Jan. 24, 2019, the board conducted an executive session to discuss the director’s evaluation but did not include a statutory justification.
Another executive session was held March 28, 2019, but the minutes did not list a subject or justification. The agenda did list an executive session for data related to financial affairs and legal matters, but Sweeney-Reeder said it was still a KOMA violation.
Another executive session was conducted May 6, 2019, with the minutes stating that it was to discuss financial affairs. After a second executive session to further discuss financial affairs, a motion was made and passed to pursue authorization for a lease-purchase agreement not to exceed $10.9 million.
Allen later indicated that the motion was just giving the board authority to research the lease-purchase agreement. Sweeney-Reeder said, in her report, that regardless of the intention of the motion, it does not comply with the statute and is a KOMA violation.
That last executive session in question took place Nov. 29, 2019, when the minutes simply state that the board moved into executive session. Sweeney-Reeder said it was a violation because the recorded motion doesn’t contain any of the three parts of information required by statute.
The county attorney’s report also indicates additional KOMA violations by the board, including the fact that a meeting notification list was not created when a member of the public asked to be added to such a list. A notification list has since been established.
Since the library board meetings begin at 6 p.m. and the library closes at 7 p.m., Sweeney-Reeder said the board members also would be violating KOMA if their meetings last longer than 7 p.m., when members of the public would no longer have access.
Sweeney-Reeder’s report states that she could bring a civil case against the library board to Miami County District Court, and the board members could be individually liable for a civil penalty of up to $500 for each violation.
Instead, she offered an agreement in which the board members acknowledge the violations and agree to go through KOMA training.
The board members signed off on the agreement, and Sweeney-Reeder attended the latest library board meeting Thursday, Jan. 23, to conduct the KOMA training. She plans to return in March to conduct KOMA training for library staff members.
Allen and the library board members asked multiple questions throughout the training, and Sweeney-Reeder provided examples of proper language to use when going into an executive session.
New Library Options
After the training, the board members conducted their regular monthly meeting and continued to discuss options for a new library.
The library is currently located at 206 S. Broadway St. in downtown Louisburg. The library has occupied the 9,200-square-foot building since 1979, and it was last renovated in 2004. Library personnel have reported a variety of issues with the building, including flooding and space limitations.
The proposed bond election would mark the third time the library district has turned to voters to help fund a new library.
In 2008, the bond proposal was $6.9 million for 29,000 square feet. The issue failed by 158 votes.
In 2015, the bond proposal was $4.25 million for 18,500 square feet. The issue failed by 104 votes.
Previously, the library board proposed building on property already owned by the library on Harvest Drive near Louisburg High School and the water tower. That location is still a prime option for the next bond proposal, but other sites also are being considered.
During their October 2019 meeting, library board members reviewed the pros and cons of three potential sites during a presentation by Sabatini Architects of Lawrence.
The library board recently hired Sabatini Architects to provide architectural assistance thanks to help from the Northeast Kansas Library System (NEKLS), which is covering the first $2,800. After that, the library district will pick up the cost on an hourly basis.
Two of the three proposed sites presented by Sabatini Architects are located along Harvest Drive. One is on 3.27 acres, or 142,440 square feet, of vacant library-owned property next to the Louisburg Post Office.
The other proposed site on Harvest Drive is the vacant strip mall just north of the Louisburg Post Office. The site covers 2.84 acres, or 123,442 square feet, and the existing building is 23,082 square feet.
Sabatini also proposed a downtown site that would be located on 1.32 acres, or 57,600 square feet, about one block northwest of the existing library, near where the Louisburg Farmers Market sets up.
The estimated project costs of the three sites are similar, with the vacant library-owned ground on Harvest Drive being the most expensive at $4,594,200 with an option for a future expansion totaling $1,950,000.
The estimated cost for the vacant strip mall location is $4,348,480, and the estimated cost for the downtown location is $4,153,200.
Sabatini also presented some options for the current library building, including turning it into a small business incubator on the first floor with residential units on the second floor for a total renovation cost of $740,000.
During the Nov. 21, 2019, meeting, library board president Devin Cooley said Sabatini recently sent a proposal stating that it would be willing to help inform the community about the options leading up to a potential bond election. The proposal mentioned organizing one to two community-sized informational workshops, as well as a handful of smaller workshops with groups like the Louisburg school board. The total cost, though, would be $13,450.
The library board members reviewed Sabatini’s official proposal during their latest meeting Thursday, Jan. 23. They expressed concerns with conducting the community workshops now with the Louisburg school district already working to educate the public of a bond issue of its own that’s set to go before voters in April.
“I think we should definitely do this, I just don’t think right now is the right time,” board member Courtney Allen said.
The board members agreed to table discussion about the Sabatini proposal until after the school district’s bond election.
In other business during the Jan. 23 meeting, the board members discussed the terms of Michael Pickman and Merilyn Kelly, which are set to expire soon. Allen and fellow board member Steve Fike were appointed to a nominating committee tasked with bringing two names for each position to the March 3 meeting so a vote can be made.
