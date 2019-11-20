PAOLA - Paola Free Library will host a “Veterans Memoir Writing Workshop” by Al Ortolani beginning at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26.
Veterans and their loved ones are invited to attend the free program, but space for the event is limited. For more information, or to sign up, contact the library at (913) 259-3655.
The program is made possible by Humanities Kansas.
“Writing is a powerful tool that can help veterans come to terms with their memories,” the library stated in a news release. “It can also communicate to family and friends those stories that are difficult to verbalize. This workshop is designed to give veterans the tools and confidence to develop and write their own stories. No prior writing experience is necessary.”
Al Ortolani is a former English instructor, published poet, and facilitator of Vietnam veterans writing workshops as part of the Humanities Kansas’ Kansas Stories of the Vietnam War initiative.
“Veterans Memoir Writing Workshop” is part of Humanities Kansas’ Movement of Ideas Speakers Bureau, featuring presentations and workshops designed to share stories that inspire, spark conversations that inform, and generate insights that strengthen civic engagement, according to the release.
