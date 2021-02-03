OSAWATOMIE — Life Care Center of Osawatomie recently warmed the hearts — and bodies — of seniors in the area.
Tammi Conner, business development director, led a blanket drive at the facility to benefit clients of Meals on Wheels.
Associates at the facility, the Paola High School FCCLA, The Barn Church and members of the local community donated new blankets. Hitomi Lamirande held a drawing for a Christmas wreath for those who participated. Lamirande is the owner of Hanes Florist, where Life Care associates set up a hot cocoa stand and blanket drop-off station.
“Most of our Meals on Wheels recipients don’t get out of their houses much since this pandemic started, and I just wanted to do something special to brighten their day,” Conner said. “Who doesn’t love a soft blanket?”
The team collected more than 100 blankets, which department heads delivered to seniors along with the Meals on Wheels meals. Attached to the blankets were cards with Life Care Center of Osawatomie’s logo that said, “The snuggle is real.”
“Our staff were just as excited to pass out the blankets as the people were to receive them,” Conner said. “We had several people who had tears in their eyes and were so thankful. To me, this was a way to give back to the community that supports us so much.”
