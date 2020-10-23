OSAWATOMIE – Life Care Center of Osawatomie is sponsoring an American Red Cross blood drive from noon to 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, at City Auditorium, located at 439 Main St.
"We have a mask for everyone that attends," Tammi Conner, Life Care's business development coordinator, said in an email. "They will also be checking all blood for Covid antibodies."
Interested donors can schedule an appointment by going to www.redcrossblood.org and selecting the Find a Blood Drive search bar feature in the upper right corner to locate the Osawatomie blood drive.
The website also offers tips on what people should do before giving blood, as well as other information about the donation process.
