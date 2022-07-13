PAOLA — Three recent hires by Lighthouse Church in Paola illustrate the congregation’s investment in its children and youth ministry.
Josh Simons, the church’s new children’s ministry director, officially started July 5, and he joins Jennie Terflinger, middle school youth director, and Casie Lacey, high school youth director, who started earlier this year.
“At Lighthouse Church, one of our goals is to look for what God is doing around us and to join that work,” the Rev. Kirk Johnston said. “These hires represent a prayerful and intentional decision to reach our neighborhood with the love of Christ. Each is uniquely gifted and empowered with God’s good news. In turn, they are a gift to our community and our church.”
Johnston said he believes God has a plan for all three new staff members.
“Josh, Jennie and Casie each have a genuine calling. We feel privileged and blessed that God has called them to serve through Lighthouse and in our community,” Johnston said. “I couldn’t be more excited to see what God will do in their lives and ministries along with those who join with them.”
The following is a short bio provided by the church of each new hire.
Josh Simons
Josh received a bachelor’s degree in education from Emporia State University, a masters degree in curriculum and instruction from the University of Kansas, a master’s degree in special education from Pittsburg State University, and did credentialing as a lay deacon through the LCMS-Kansas District.
He has taught middle school math, title math and special education, and served as director of discipleship in church work.
Josh has been married to his wife Heather for 17 years. Heather is a middle school math teacher with 20 years of experience. They have two daughters. Ruth, eighth grade, is a competition dancer. Rose, fifth grade, is actively involved in theater classes and theater performances.
Josh loves opportunities to spend time with his family, including movie nights, game nights and sitting by a fire pit. He enjoys cooking in the kitchen or with his smoker, fixing/building things, and working or exercising outside.
Josh is excited to explore new opportunities to teach God’s Word to children and supporting families in teaching faith at home.
Jennie Terflinger
Jennie Terflinger lives in Paola with her husband Dusty and two boys, Landen (14) and Lucas (10). She attended Pittsburg State University where she graduated with a master’s degree in education.
Jennie was a three-time All-American in collegiate track and field in the pole vault. She went on to coach high school track and field and gymnastics, where she received the honor of Kansas State Coach of the Year.
For the past 10+ years, Jennie has been an executive performance coach for a large financial firm.
Her hobbies include ultramarathon running and spending time with her family, as well as being co-owner of Midwest Endurance Race Co.
Jennie is most excited about taking her passion of coaching and developing others into the youth program to give them a strong foundation of faith and allow them to experience a relationship with the Lord.
Casie Lacey
Casie Lacey graduated from Kansas State University with a degree in nutritional science and later received her master’s degree in nutrition and human performance with an emphasis in sports and fitness nutrition from Logan University.
She has a passion for all things health and wellness. She has taught and coached at the high school and college levels for the past eight years, and she is excited to bring that experience to the youth program at Lighthouse.
Casie and her husband David live in Osawatomie with their three children; Adam (5), Aden (3), and Anna (5 months). They are so glad to be back in the area where Casie grew up and able to be a part of Lighthouse Presbyterian Church.
Some of Casie’s favorite things to do include kayaking, going on walks, cooking healthy things (that taste good of course), and playing with her kids. She is beyond excited to be able to work with the youth at Lighthouse Church and to help them grow in their relationship with the Lord.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.