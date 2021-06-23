OSAWATOMIE — Organizers are anticipating a large crowd for Osawatomie’s Lights on the Lake celebration after the pandemic scuttled the 2020 event.
The 2021 version of Lights on the Lake will begin with a parade in downtown Osawatomie, starting at 7 p.m. Friday, June 25. The theme is “80’s Hits”.
The celebration begins at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 26, at Osawatomie Lake, culminating with the biggest fireworks display ever staged at the event — combining fireworks that would have been used in 2020 with those purchased this year.
A concert at the lake will begin about 6 p.m. with Tanner Foulk as the opening act, followed by Groove Pilots and closing with the M-80’s, a 1980s tribute band.
Fireworks will start at 10 p.m.
Lights on the Lake will feature 11 giveaway packages. The top two packages are a Patrick Mahomes-autographed Super Bowl 54 football and display case valued at $1,500, and a family four-pack of tickets and parking pass for the Garth Brooks concert Aug. 7 at Arrowhead Stadium.
Lights on the Lake is free, with a recommended donation of $20 per vehicle. Each vehicle will receive a booklet with two free tickets for the drawings. Additional tickets can be purchased for $10 apiece at the white tent in the concert area.
The 2019 event attracted over 3,000 people, and organizers are anticipating attendance could double this year. They encouraged people to come early because parking will fill up fast. Parking will be dedicated to the horse arena, and there will be no parking on the roads.
Lights on the Lake will offer some new items in the bounce equipment, including a 100-foot obstacle course and a toddler unit. The popular 50-foot water slide will return.
Several events will occur Saturday morning before the main celebration kicks off in mid-afternoon.
A 5K run is slated for 8 a.m. at Osawatomie Lake. Registration starts at 7:30 a.m. at the shelter house. A baby contest will take place at the Osawatomie High School auditorium, with registration beginning at 8:30 a.m. Tennis clinics are planned for 9 a.m. at the Karl E. Cole Sports Complex.
A fishing derby is scheduled for Sunday at the lake.
