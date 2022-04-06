Growing up as the son of the Miami County sheriff, Matt Kelly was always surrounded by law enforcement.
“I think kids are naturally drawn to it,” Matt said.
But it wasn’t until after his high school years when he really started considering it as a career option. He began spending more time with his father, Frank, and he went on a few ride-alongs.
Matt began his law enforcement career in 2007 working for the Louisburg Police Department. He said he took the job seriously, and he worked hard. He didn’t want anyone to think he was receiving any special treatment because of his name.
He took the same approach in 2012 when he started working for the Miami County Sheriff’s Office. Over the past decade, he has steadily advanced his career while serving in multiple positions including patrol, deputy sheriff, detective, sergeant and captain.
Now, Matt will be able to add undersheriff to that list, as he is taking over the position following the retirement of former undersheriff Wayne Minckley.
Frank said he has tried to stay in the background during Matt’s career and let his supervisors work with Matt in the same way they would any other employee. Now, Frank said he is excited to serve alongside his son as sheriff and undersheriff, and he knows Matt has worked hard for everything he has.
“I’m very proud of him,” Frank said. “He’s earned it.”
Matt has been influential in the department’s recent advancements in social media, and he said he is grateful for Minckley allowing him to be the department’s point person for community relations, which is one of his favorite aspects of the job.
“I like being in the public,” Matt said. “I don’t mind being the face of the agency.”
That’s a role he plans to continue moving forward, but he will also be taking on new tasks as undersheriff. One of the hardest, he said, will be learning to work with the department’s budget.
Frank said he has always depended on his undersheriff to give him sound advice when working with the budget, and that will continue with Matt. He also said he will depend on Matt to help oversee the department’s personnel.
“I’m going to count on him to work with the supervisors,” Frank said.
Matt said he is ready for the challenge, and it will be an honor to work alongside his dad, but he still hopes people will focus on his reputation and not his relationship to the sheriff.
“This is an exciting time for us,” Matt said. “It will keep me on my toes. I hope that my work ethic and drive has shown more than my name.”
The Kellys realize, though, that some may criticize Matt’s appointment. Former law enforcement officer and lifelong Miami County resident Dustin Hawkins spoke during the public comment portion of the March 30 Miami County Commission meeting.
Hawkins spoke out against Matt Kelly’s appointment, and he referenced Kansas state nepotism law 46-246a which states that “no state officer or employee shall advocate or cause the employment, appointment, promotion, transfer or advancement to any office or position of the state, of a member of such officer’s or employee’s household or a family member.”
“This is a clear cut case of nepotism if there ever has been one,” Hawkins said.
Later in the meeting, Miami County Counselor Shelley Woodard referenced the comments and said the state statute only applies to state offices, not the sheriff’s office. She also referenced an attorney general’s opinion stating that even if the county had an anti-nepotism policy, it would not apply to an elected official like sheriff.
Miami County Commission Chairman Rob Roberts said he supports Sheriff Frank Kelly’s right to appoint who he chooses. Roberts also later released a statement that referenced an opinion issued by Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt on Feb. 21, 2017, regarding an anti-nepotism policy in Neosho County. The synopsis says “a board of county commissioners does not have legal authority to supersede another elected county official’s power to appoint, promote, demote or dismiss his or her personnel.”
Frank said the standard policy has always been to promote the third in command to undersheriff, and Matt filled that role as captain.
Frank said law enforcement tends to be a career that runs in a family, and there have been several other family members who have worked together at the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.
Matt, who is 36, said he realizes some may question whether he is old enough for the role of undersheriff, but he pointed out that he graduated from the academy with Kiel Lasswell, who is now the undersheriff of Franklin County.
Frank also said he was only 31 years old when Ken Davis passed away in 1994 and Frank became sheriff. He has held the position the past 28 years.
Matt said he, too, has no plans to go anywhere else. His wife, Meckenzie, works at the Miami County Health Department, and Matt said they both love their careers.
“My family and I are dedicated and loyal to Miami County,” Matt said. “This is where I want to be. This is home.”
Matt was officially sworn in as undersheriff during a ceremony Monday, April 4. Meckenzie pinned on the new badge, and their children, Preslei and Peighton, helped pin on special collar brass that has been passed on from undersheriff to undersheriff.
Matt then started a new tradition by pinning badges onto his family members.
