Touted for her quality of work and selfless attitude, Linda Taylor has been named the Miami County government's Employee of the Year.
Taylor, who works in Human Resources for the county, received the award for her work in 2019.
Taylor started at the county in July 2003 in the Appraiser’s office then moved to Human Resources in December 2014. She was selected as an employee of the month in 2019 and then later selected as Employee of the Year by her peers, according to a county news release.
In receiving the award, Taylor was commended for being fast and focused when completing her tasks and for volunteering to do a job before being asked to do it. She also was credited for her knowledge of the department’s functions and for her selfless attitude.
Taylor also was touted for the quality of her work when she took on additional responsibilities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Linda goes above and beyond when completing tasks. Linda takes great pride in her job and shows extremely high regard for the county citizens and our resources. For nearly eight weeks of added responsibilities, due to a coworker leave, Linda excelled,” county officials said in a news release.
Director of the Quarter
Building Service Director Jim Starling was named Director of the First Quarter for 2020.
“Jim has done a wonderful job of getting the Courthouse in working order. He is very responsive and happy to help fix problems. He looks for solutions to problems and works efficiently to correct them,” were some of the comments made about Starling.
Employee of the Month
Employees of the month through the first four months of 2020, as well as comments made about their work, are:
January – Dawn Gilliland, Appraiser’s office
“Dawn is friendly, attentive and sets a calming atmosphere. It is important to get the needs of our patrons taken care of quickly and accurately. Dawn ensures public questions are answered and requests are completed.”
February — Brendon Romano, EMS
“Brendon provides amazing customer service and demonstrates his passion for taking good care of the sick and injured every day.”
March — Jeff Walters, Sheriff’s office
“Jeff is a nice guy with a great attitude and is always helpful. He continues to go above and beyond in all aspects of his job. He is often heard checking with staff to see if the temperatures in each of the offices are comfortable.”
April — Frank Burrow, EMS
“Frank worked tirelessly (COVID-19 preparation) to make sure that we had what we needed and looked to other sources for supplies and equipment that was in short supply. His work to keep everyone safe helped us keep employees safe and at work, protected their families at home at work and helped keep everyone safe.”
