PAOLA — The Paola Free Library is “where community happens,” as its logo states, but thanks to a recently constructed Little Free Library at Lake Miola, the library now has another access point to share material with the community.
The new Little Free Library can be found right in front of the Paola Dog Park. It is easily spotted via the studious dog gracing the right side of the hutch or by the vibrant colors enveloping the entirety of it.
The Little Free Library is a small, well-decorated and constructed hutch, but inside is much more. Inside community members can find an adventure, a fun fact, or even a dog toy made by members of the STEM program at the library.
The difference between the Little Free Library and the one on Peoria Street in Paola is not just size but also the fact that community members get to keep their findings. The only rule, according to Rachael Hissong, the Paola Free Library director, is to “enjoy it, and share it with your friends.”
The project came to life with the help of the Heartland Art Guild and the Paola High School shop class. Hissong said the project helps to promote the library’s mission: “to provide free access to information, materials, and services in order to stimulate ideas, advance knowledge, and enhance the quality of life.”
Local residents can also use the Little Free Library to keep up on their knowledge of the world by reading a nonfiction book or escape the world via a fiction novel.
“It’s healthy for our minds to read,” Hissong said. “It’s a hugely valuable hobby, and I think a lot of people have gotten away from it with technology.”
The Little Free Library also has a dual purpose by keeping those resources from collecting dust at the larger location.
“it’s… another way to make sure that the items we are removing from our collection, that are outdated or not circulating, find a new home,” Hissong said. “They’re not just being boxed up and pushed aside but actually [being put] in people’s hands.”
Hissong believes the little hutch will have a positive impact on Paola.
“We want to have a positive impact on our community in every way we can, and we have enjoyed using our creativity to add another access point to information, entertainment and more free resources,” Hissong said.
