Community members and local leaders (from left) Jean Cook, Glenda Flanagan, Rachael Hissong, Patsy Bortner, Kevin Bronson and Bud Bortner all represent the groups that helped bring the Little Free Library to life at the Paola Dog Park at Lake Miola. Cook, Flanagan and the Bortners belong to the Heartland Art Guild. Hissong represents the Paola Free Library, and Bronson represents the Paola High School shop class.