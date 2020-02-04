LOUISBURG — Louisburg Middle School eighth-grader Erin Apple had one eye on the clock as she competed in the school’s spelling bee Wednesday, Jan. 29. An important algebra test loomed in a classroom somewhere off-stage.
In the 24th round, Erin stepped to the microphone. She and three-time county spelling bee champion Blake Amren were the only two contestants left standing from a field of 18 of the middle school’s best spellers and both had already qualified for the countywide bee as the top two finishers.
Pronouncer and language arts teacher Leigh Vosseler asked Erin to spell steeplechase.
“c-h-i-c-k-e-n-n-u-g-g-e-t,” Erin replied.
Cindy Apple, Erin’s mom, was in the audience.
“When she started steeplechase with ‘ch’ I thought, ‘What?’” said a smiling Cindy Apple, who is principal of Broadmoor Elementary in Louisburg.
After Erin misspelled “steeplechase,” Blake, who had spelled “colossal,” won the LMS bee by correctly spelling “Madagascar.”
Afterward, the two eighth-grade classmates grinned at each other and raised both of their arms and slapped each other’s hands as they stood on the stage in front of the 18 empty chairs.
Erin had not made a colossal mistake in tripping over “steeplechase.”
“I did it because we were both going to make it anyway, and I had a really important test to take that I would’ve missed if I didn’t,” explained Erin after the bee, which ended up extending into the lunch hour. “Chicken nugget was just the first thing that came to mind.”
Erin returns to the county spelling bee for the second time. She also qualified as a fourth-grader.
Blake, a three-time county champion, won the bee in 2015 as a third-grader at Broadmoor, in 2017 as a fifth-grader at Broadmoor and last year for a third time as a seventh-grader at LMS.
Evan Moreland, a sixth-grader, and Minna Meyer, a seventh-grader, also made a nice showing Wednesday.
After nine rounds were in the books, Blake, Erin, Minna and Evan were the only contestants left. The four students waged a battle for the next 10 rounds as the audience watched the spellers knock down “ramparts,” “wren,” “menthol,” “rabble-rouser” “attagirl,” “ignoble,” and a host of other words.
Minna was eliminated after the 19th round, and Evan exited after the 22nd round.
At that point, it appeared the LMS bee might continue through the noon hour and finish sometime in the afternoon as both eighth-graders tossed off words with ease throughout the contest. Neither speller appeared nervous or intimated in the later rounds by such words as “asparagus” and “guerilla.”
Until Erin realized it was time to make an exit for her important test.
The countywide spelling bee is set for Friday, Feb. 21, at Osawatomie High School. The winner of the countywide bee will be eligible to compete in the Sunflower State Spelling Bee on Saturday, March 21, at Newman University in Wichita.
