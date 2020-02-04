Blake Amren and Erin Apple qualified for the countywide spelling bee as the top two finishers in the Louisburg Middle School spelling bee Wednesday, Jan. 24. Blake, a three-time county spelling bee champion in 2015, 2017 and 2019, won the LMS bee and Erin finished as the runner-up. Erin will be making her second trip to the countywide bee. Both are eighth-graders at LMS.