LOUISBURG – A National Day of Prayer observance will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 5, at the Louisburg Middle School auditorium.
Members of the Louisburg High School jazz band will perform the National Anthem, members of the VFW will present the colors, and members of the Boy Scouts and American Heritage Girls will lead the flag salute, according to a news release from Louisburg National Day of Prayer Committee member Dorothy Gardner.
Local pastors will offer prayers, and the Christian singing group "Witness" will perform.
“It is an opportunity to acknowledge corporately, as sons and daughters of the founding fathers, our dependence upon the creator,” Gardner said. “As Abraham Lincoln said, ‘Let us pray that the God of our fathers may not forsake us now.’”
Members of the public are invited to attend the event.
