OSAWATOMIE — For Rhonda Rein, tracking down the details of her great-great grandmother’s life feels like piecing together clues from a mystery novel.
Why did she abruptly leave her Hillsdale home in the 1870s? Was she fleeing from her ex-husband, who was released from prison after only serving four years for beating her and leaving her for dead? What was her life like in Germany before she immigrated to Illinois with her family members?
Rein knows she may never find all of the answers to her questions, but the journey into her ancestry has inspired her to create a mystery of her own.
“Memories of Malice” is Rein’s debut novel, written under the pen name R.J. Rein, and it is now available on Amazon.com.
Writing has always been a passion for Rein, who majored in journalism at the University of Kansas and also worked at Hallmark Cards in new product development.
She also loves Miami County because she grew up in Paola and Osawatomie as a child before moving to the Kansas City area during middle school. She has a special affinity for Osawatomie, where her grandparents lived.
When Rein decided to start writing a mystery novel, she knew she wanted to make Osawatomie the setting. It ended up taking her a year and a half to write the novel, which also features Paola and Hillsdale.
The main character in the book is Amanda Latham, a Licensed Clinical Social Worker who moves back to her rural hometown to get away from her stressful job in the city. It’s the first in what is planned to be multiple mystery stories featuring Latham.
According to the plot summary: “Each morning, she relaxes on her deck drinking coffee while watching her energetic beagle romp around the yard. However, her peaceful lifestyle without clients is soon challenged when she receives a phone call from Jim Dorion requesting counseling for his sister, Karen. He explains that his sister is suffering from anxiety due to her recurring nightmares and desperately wants Amanda to meet with her. When Jim brings Karen to the first session, she’s instantly attracted to the man and his obvious compassion for his sister. Karen then describes her worst nightmare about a woman dressed in nineteenth-century clothing being severely beaten by a man. Amanda suspects that she might be experiencing the effects of epigenetics — that her nightmares are influenced by what her ancestors encountered. As Amanda helps Jim and Karen dig deeper into their family’s past, they discover an old vendetta that’s been covered up for decades. And due to their research, the threats have resurfaced.”
Once Rein completed the novel, she got to work trying to find the right publishing company to take it on. She had previously self published a children’s chapter book using Amazon’s print-on-demand service, but this was the first time she was looking to publish a novel.
After doing quite a bit of research, she fell in love with Cozy Cat Press, which publishes “gentle” mysteries that focus more on quirky characters, interesting mysteries and humor rather than gory details.
The company’s website invites readers to “Cozy Up To One Of Our ‘Purrr-Fect’ Mysteries,” and Rein’s book is featured as one of the new releases.
Because the book is being printed based on demand, Rein will even be allowed to make changes to future versions over the next decade if she so chooses.
For now, though, Rein said she plans to take a little break to recharge her batteries before mapping out the next mysterious adventure for Amanda Latham.
“It was a lot of work,” she said.
