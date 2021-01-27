PAOLA — Miami County Health Department said it is actively working on implementing an online scheduling system for COVID-19 vaccine appointments after callers overwhelmed its phone lines on the first day of scheduling for Phase 2 of the roll out.
The telephone scheduling option would also remain available for those without a computer or internet access, the department said in a Facebook post Monday, Jan. 25.
That morning, the department’s COVID-19 vaccine scheduling phone line, (913) 755-5185, went down under the heavy volume of calls. Appointments were being made on a first-come-first-serve basis by calling the scheduling line, and by 9 a.m. Monday the health department reported the line was down.
The department reported later Monday morning that all 440 vaccine appointments were filled, and the COVID-19 vaccination phone line had been switched off until more vaccines are available. The public will be notified as soon as additional doses become available, the department said.
In a Facebook post later Monday, the department said it is hopeful offering online and telephone scheduling options will ensure the next round of COVID-19 vaccine scheduling goes more smoothly.
Some callers Monday expressed frustration about not being able to get through to make an appointment. That is not unique to Miami County. Health agencies at county and state levels are reporting similar stresses on their systems as hundreds of thousands of Americans across the nation attempt to schedule appointments.
“Although we know there were some complications this morning regarding the new COVID-19 vaccine scheduling line, we are thankful to know the willingness of our residents to receiving the vaccine is currently in abundance,” the health department said in its Facebook post. “It is important to remember that this is new for all of us and we appreciate the patience from our community throughout this trying time.”
The first pandemic to strike the United States in a century has exposed vulnerabilities for health departments and health systems across the country.
Miami County Health Department is doing its best to handle this stressful situation at the local level.
“Our public health workforce was inadequate prior to the COVID-19 pandemic and our involved response over the last several months has highlighted the sobering reality of gaps in support, funding and infrastructure at all levels of public health; not only at a local level but also at a state and federal level,” the department said in its Facebook post.
Regardless of the platform used or prioritization taking place within each community, counties across the state are struggling with similar challenges as the demand is currently much higher than the availability for those in Phase 2 of the state’s vaccine roll-out plan, the department said.
The department plans to use its Facebook page, Miami County Everbridge alerts, and the county’s website to provide pertinent information or updates regarding future COVID-19 vaccine scheduling.
“We look forward to continuing to serve you and to keep you updated every step of the way, and we appreciate all our community members are doing to keep one another safe and healthy,” the department said.
To stay up to date on future COVID-19 vaccination clinics and alerts, county residents can do the following:
- Register for Miami County Everbridge notification alerts and subscribe to “County Alerts” at: http://www.miamicountyks.org/673/Everbridge-Notification
- “Like” the Miami County Health Department’s Facebook page
- Stay up to date on the Miami County website, under “Community Health Department” tab at: http://www.miamicountyks.org/161/Community-Health-Department
Phase 2 of the state’s vaccination plan includes:
Persons aged 65 and older.
High-contact critical workers — anyone providing critical services who are at a higher risk of being infected, because their jobs require consistent and close contact with a large number of individuals.
Congregate setting — anyone living or working in licensed congregate settings and other special care or congregate environment.
