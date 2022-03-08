Miami County residents are stepping up to help refugees fleeing from Ukraine as Russian troops continue to attack the country.
Retired Paola attorney Sandy Hartley developed a close relationship with Ana Indoitu, who was a Moldovan law intern in Miami County in 2015. Thousands of Ukrainian refugees have sought refuge in Moldova, which borders Ukraine to the north and east.
Ana has established a fund that is being used to house and feed Ukrainian refugees, and Hartley has in turn worked to establish the Miami County Ukrainian Refugee Fund at First Option Bank. Unlike other charitable organizations, Hartley said the fund is unique in that all donations are being wired directly to Ana’s fund to help the refugees.
Hartley herself is sweeping out the account every other day and transferring the funds to Moldova. First Option President Blake Heid is underwriting the international transfer fees charged to wire the funds directly to the Moldovan bank account of Ana’s charity.
“This assures donors that every one of their dollars are used for refugees and not diluted by administration fees,” Hartley said.
As of Tuesday, March 8, $11,530 had been donated to the account.
In an email dated March 5, Ana expressed her gratitude and explained how the money is making a difference in the lives of Ukrainian refugees.
Ana said the funds have already been used to help 21 people, including women and families with children. Those receiving assistance are being placed in hotels in Chisinau, which is the capital of Moldova, and provided three meals a day, she said.
“In such times, having a warm bed, food and a minimum safety is what makes the world for them,” Ana said. “And being able to provide that for them is such a blessing.”
Ana said most of the refugees are hoping to get back to their home in Odessa, Ukraine, but five are continuing their trip to Italy.
“We have partnered with a team of young volunteers who drive their own cars to bring refugees from the border,” Ana said.
Hartley said there is an immediate need, and she’s not sure how long the account will remain open at First Option Bank, so she is urging local residents to donate what they can now.
