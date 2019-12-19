PAOLA – State Rep. Jene Vickrey, a Louisburg Republican, called the U.S. House’s actions Wednesday, Dec. 18, to impeach President Donald Trump “a bad day for America and a bad day for the Democrats.”
President Trump was charged with two articles of impeachment – abuse of power for allegedly pressuring Ukraine to assist him in his re-election bid in 2020 by damaging Democratic rivals, and for obstruction of Congress for allegedly hampering the impeachment investigation.
On Wednesday night, the House voted 230-197 to impeach on the article alleging abuse of power. Two Democrats joined all Republicans in voting against it. The House then voted 229-198 to impeach on the article alleging obstruction of Congress. Three Democrats joined all Republicans in voting against it.
“What it comes down to is the (presidential) election always is in hands of the independent voter who is looking for honesty (from the candidates),” Vickrey said. “There’s nothing honest about this impeachment.”
Vickrey, who described himself as a loyal Republican, said he realizes that all Republicans are not perfect, but he said there is no denying this action was clearly a partisan impeachment by the Democrats.
“Our Founding Fathers warned about the dangers of a partisan impeachment, and they would not be in favor of this (impeachment) today,” Vickrey said. “I think this is going to be a huge problem for my Democratic friends.”
A Founding Father and first Secretary of the Treasury, Alexander Hamilton wrote in Federalist Paper No. 65 that “In many cases (impeachment) will connect itself with the pre-existing factions, and will enlist all their animosities, partialities, influence, and interest on one side or on the other; and in such cases there will always be the greatest danger that the decision will be regulated more by the comparative strength of parties, than by the real demonstrations of innocence or guilt.”
U.S. Rep. Steve Watkins, a Republican representing Kansas’ 2nd District, also described the impeachment as a partisan action. Watkins filmed himself while he was walking to the House floor to vote Wednesday night.
“Historic night. Here soon we’re going to go impeach the president of the United States. I’m of course a no vote because I think this is all a sham,” Watkins said. “It’s been about partisan politics the whole time. The world is a better place – Kansas is a better place because of the last three years of his presidency, but it’s too bad. We should be above that. Impeachment was never intended to be part of the political instrument. So we’ll see. Anyway, a sad day for America.”
U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids, a Democrat who represents Kansas’ 3rd District, described the impeachment as a somber moment. It is only the third time in the nation’s 243-year history that the House has voted to impeach a president.
“I will vote in favor of both articles of impeachment against the President. This is not an action I take lightly. It is not what I came to Congress to do,” Davids said in a statement she released Wednesday before the vote. “But the evidence uncovered during the House impeachment inquiry is overwhelming. And the facts are uncontested.
“President Trump used the office of the Presidency to solicit foreign interference in our elections for his own personal, political benefit,” the Congresswoman said. “His actions endangered our national security, violated his oath of office, and undermined the security of our elections – the very basis of our democracy. It has left me with no other option than to vote in favor of the articles of impeachment.”
Former Democratic state senator and current Osawatomie resident Doug Walker also described the gravity of the moment.
"I think it's sad that we had to get to this point," Walker said. "We have a president who thinks he is immune to the rule of law."
Walker said that if Trump is innocent, he could have provided documents and called witnesses to prove his innocence. Instead, he obstructed Congress by denying that testimony and evidence.
"If Obama had done this, he would have been impeached long ago," Walker said.
Walker said he's also concerned that, based on comments by U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, he doesn't believe a fair and impartial trial will take place in the Republican-controlled Senate where a two-thirds majority vote would be required to remove the president from office.
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi would not commit on Wednesday to sending the articles of impeachment against President Trump to the Senate, expressing her concern over having a fair trial. She urged McConnell to agree to the parameters for the Senate trial that the Democrats have called for, according to news reports.
Trump denounced the impeachment on Wednesday while speaking at a campaign rally in Michigan.
"With today's illegal unconstitutional and partisan impeachment, the do-nothing Democrats – and they are do-nothing, all they want to do is focus on this – what they could be doing, are declaring their deep hatred and disdain for the American voter," Trump said. "This lawless partisan impeachment is a political suicide march for the Democratic Party."
U.S. Rep. Watkins said the Democrats didn’t like the outcome of the 2016 election, so now they are trying to impeach.
“After three years of obstruction and resistance, Democrats brought forward articles of impeachment that prove once and for all this entire process has been nothing more than desperate political theatre,” Watkins said in a written statement. “The facts show President Trump has not committed an impeachable offense. I was elected to Congress to deliver results for Kansans – not waste their time and tax dollars on a baseless witch hunt designed to delegitimize the 2016 election and divide our nation."
While not agreeing with Watkins’ stance on the impeachment, former state Sen. Walker did agree the country is divided.
"It was divided before this, and it is going to be divided after," Walker said.
Walker added that he believes this impeachment process will ultimately hurt the Democratic Party, but he believes it is the right thing to do.
"There has to be checks and balances," he said.
