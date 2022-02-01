Most area schools will not be in session Wednesday, Feb. 2.
Paola USD 368, Osawatomie USD 367, Louisburg USD 416, Spring Hill USD 230 and Prairie View USD 362 have announced schools will be closed Wednesday due to an approaching winter storm that is expected to produce heavy snowfall in the area.
The school closings were announced Tuesday, ahead of the impending storm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.