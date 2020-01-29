Mayor Mark Govea walked across the room before the start of the Osawatomie City Council meeting to talk with Fire Chief Brian Love, who was seated in the front row at Memorial Hall.
The two Osawatomie officials were not discussing the report Love would soon give to the council Thursday, Jan. 23, about the number of calls the Osawatomie Volunteer Fire Department made in 2019.
“Do you have a drone?” Govea asked the chief. “I need to make a video.”
Love said he did, but if the mayor was looking for a high-quality video he knew a community member who had the right drone for the job.
“Let me make a couple of calls,” Love said.
Govea wanted a bird’s-eye view of Osawatomie that only a drone could provide as part of a presentation the city plans to submit for a new HGTV Network show from home renovation experts Ben and Erin Napier of the popular “Home Town” series.
HGTV is looking for a small town that needs a makeover for the Napiers’ upcoming series “Home Town Takeover.”
The show seeks a town with a population under 40,000 and is rich in history, tradition and community but could use some freshening up, according to HGTV. The town should contain buildings with outstanding architecture that would benefit from revitalization, according to the contest rules.
Osawatomie isn’t the only community in Miami County hoping to persuade HGTV to take over their home town.
Renee Bowman of Discover Historic Paola has produced a video that showcases some of Paola’s activities such as the Roots Festival, farmers’ market and trolley rides, as well as highlights wineries, bed and breakfasts, the courthouse and includes a majestic aerial view of the Park Square.
“We have some amazing things in our town; wineries on a trolley tour, a beautiful event center, bed and breakfasts, retail shops and so much more,” Bowman points out in the video.
The video, set to country music artist Justin Moore’s song “Small Town USA,” includes images of Paola’s charming shops, event center, historic architecture and grand old homes. It also displays some once-proud buildings and homes in need of a little TLC from HGTV.
Bowman, in the Discover Historic Paola video, makes an appeal to HGTV: “Some of these buildings need a complete overhauling, but some of them could be beautiful again with minimal work. HGTV, we want you to come fall in love with our home town and take it over!”
Govea thinks Osawatomie checks all the boxes HGTV is looking for, as well.
HGTV recommends communities enter images that display areas of their town that need renovating and an explanation of why they love it. “Consider recording a tour of the town with interviews of community members who make it a wonderful place to live.”
Mayor Govea said before the council meeting Thursday he was planning to meet with Hitomi Lamirande, the chamber’s executive director, and some other community members on Monday to talk about the contest entry.
“I think Sam (Moon, assistant to the city manager) is working on a narrative to go with the video,” Govea said.
The Napiers emphasize small-town living on their show and have a passion for restoring historic dwellings.
“I think the trend toward finding a simpler life is happening in small towns everywhere,” Erin Napier said in a press release about the Laurel, Miss., couple’s “Home Town” series.
Govea said he wants the contest entry to include interviews that emphasize why Osawatomie is such a great place to live. The video would offer aerial views of Main Street, John Brown Park and other locations as well as tell the story of the community’s rich history. The famous abolitionist settlement sometimes referred to as “the cradle of the civil war” also is known for its strong railroad ties.
The video also will show structures that could be restored to their once grand splendor.
Osawatomie and Paola representatives have their work cut out for them.
Small towns across America are entering the contest. Some other communities that have announced they are planning to submit entries for the show include Kenton, Ohio; Kinston, N.C., and Knightstown, Ind., a filming location for the 1986 movie “Hoosiers.” The contest deadline is Feb. 7.
Bowman’s video and a link to the contest entry form can be found on Discover Historic Paola’s Facebook page. The organization encourages others to use the video and enter the contest on Paola’s behalf.
Mayor Govea said he is hopeful Osawatomie will be selected for the show, which would garner national exposure for the community. If Osawatomie is not featured on the show, the work put into the presentation would not be for naught, he said.
“Even if we aren’t selected, I think the video would make a nice promotional tool for the community,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.