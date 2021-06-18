GREELEY – Rain started to fall as Daryl Schuyler drove his blue Ford Taurus on Scipio Road in northern Anderson County.
Little did he know those droplets were just ahead of the violent storm to come about 5 p.m. Friday, June 11.
Winds approaching 90 mph toppled power poles, flattened barns, tore off roofs, uprooted trees and dumped buckets of rain on Anderson County. Power outages were widespread throughout the region.
Greeley, Schuyler’s destination, was one of the areas hardest hit.
On Thursday, June 17, public works personnel from the cities of Paola and Louisburg, two linemen from the city of Osawatomie’s electric utility and workers with Miami County’s Road and Bridge Department descended on Greeley to assist with the cleanup. They brought loaders, excavators and dump trucks with them.
Every piece of equipment would be needed as streets were lined with broken tree limbs that residents had hauled to the edge of their yards for removal. The piles stretched for blocks.
Schuyler said he was grateful for the help from his new neighbors and the work crews from other communities.
“It was going to be my first night in Greeley,” Schuyler said, reflecting on the storm as he stood in the front yard of his residence. A small tree limb dangled from the roof behind him. “I just moved here from Ottawa.”
Schuyler would not reach his residence until the day after the storm when it was safe for people to return after crews removed downed power lines and other obstacles. His electricity was restored Sunday, June 13.
On Scipio Road, power lines crashed down, briefly stranding Schuyler and his children, ages 10, 6 and 5, in their Taurus until they could catch a ride.
When the howling winds and hail came, it was like a whiteout, Schuyler said.
“You couldn’t see more than a foot in front of you,” he said.
The damage was evident around every corner as workers used skid loaders and mini excavators to pile limbs in the back of dump trucks.
Louisburg public works employee Mickey Goodman finished loading limbs onto a city truck.
Goodman said he was glad Louisburg was participating in the cleanup, and he liked to think Louisburg’s neighbors would do likewise if his community ever needed assistance.
“Everybody needs a helping hand at some point,” Goodman said.
Osawatomie electric lineman Sam Leach and county Road and Bridge employee Brandon Badders echoed Goodman’s sentiments as they talked about the roles their departments were playing, primarily with helping Greeley clean up the tree damage.
Jody Kimzey, streets superintendent with Paola public works, drove up in one of the city’s trucks to collect another load of limbs. Kimzey said Paola has always answered the call when another community has needed assistance – citing the Osawatomie 2007 flood when Paola lent a helping hand to its neighbor.
Mark Whelan, Miami County Emergency Management coordinator, advised county commissioners about the assistance the county and cities would be providing in Greeley during the commission meeting Wednesday, June 16.
“That’s what it’s all about – communities helping communities,” Commission Chair Rob Roberts said.
As work crews descended upon Greeley the next day, Brian Hall, wearing an Air Force ball cap, stood behind the counter of Greeley’s small convenience store.
“I’ve been through my first Kansas hurricane,” Hall said as he compared how the straight-line winds that battered the community relentlessly for what he estimated to be about 40 to 45 minutes were similar to hurricane-force winds.
Hall said he has been through a hurricane in Florida and had experienced Hurricane Katrina.
“I know what hurricanes are like, and this was just like a hurricane,” Hall said. “I lost three burr oaks that were 140 years old. And I had neighbors who lost barns. They were just flattened. Some of the trees looked twisted, so there might have been a tornado too that just didn’t touch down.
“I’m just glad nobody was hurt, that I’ve heard of,” he said.
J.D. Mersman, Anderson County Emergency Management director, was on the scene June 17 in Greeley.
He said Anderson County’s resources were spread thin, cleaning up damage in several locations. He was grateful for the assistance Anderson County has received from Miami, Franklin and Allen counties.
Anderson County, which normally has one maintenance man dedicated to Greeley, lacked the manpower and equipment to tackle the job alone in the hard-hit community, so he requested help from Miami County. He commended the job Whelan did in pulling it together.
Mersman also praised the work of the county and city crews from Miami County.
“The help from Miami County has been a godsend,” Mersman said.
