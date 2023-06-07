Members of the Osage Valley Masonic Lodge recently donated a Masonic Bible from 1885 and $5,000 to the Osawatomie Public Library. The money will be used to restore the Masonic Bible and acquire a special case that will keep it preserved. Pictured are: (from left) Keith Diediker, treasurer of the lodge; Dean Diediker, worshipful master of the lodge; Morgan Menefee, head librarian; Wayne Diediker, senior warden; and John Diediker, junior warden.
Submitted photo
Submitted photo
OSAWATOMIE – A Masonic Bible dating back 128 years will be restored and displayed at the Osawatomie Public Library thanks to a donation from the Osage Valley Masonic Lodge.
Members of the lodge recently donated a Masonic Bible from 1885 to the Osawatomie Public Library, as well as $5,000.
Dean Diediker, Worshipful Master of the lodge, said the money will be used to restore the Masonic Bible and acquire a special case that will help keep it preserved.
Dean said the Osage Valley Masonic Lodge began in 1864, and the Masonic Bible that was donated was one of the first the organization used during meetings.
Treasurer Keith Diediker said lodge members have been meeting at the First United Methodist Church for about a year ever since the city purchased the old Masonic Lodge building at 500 Main St., and the group has only ever used about three Masonic Bibles. The Masonic Bible that was donated to the library was used until the 1920s, Keith said.
Dean said city officials have discussed moving the Osawatomie Public Library to 500 Main St. if funds can be acquired to renovate the building. If that happens, Dean said it would work out nice to have the Masonic Bible on display inside the building that called it home for so many years.
