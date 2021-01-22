Motorists who travel Lone Star Road between 287th Street and Kansas Highway 68 will need to take an alternate route until spring.
The road will be closed, beginning Monday, Jan. 25, to replace a culvert on Lone Star Road located 0.5 mile north of 287th Street. The project is slated for 100 working days with an estimated May 5 completion.
Miami County commissioners awarded the project to Bryan-Ohlmeier Construction Co. Inc. in November. The Paola-based company submitted the apparent low bid of $179,811.50.
Project Manager Matt Oehlert with the county Road and Bridge Department told county commissioners Wednesday, Jan. 20, warning signs on Lone Star Road at 287th Street and at K-68 are alerting motorists of the impending closure.
Road and Bridge puts information about the closure on its website and social media, and Oehlert said emergency responders, school districts and the bus barn have been notified.
When approving the project in November, Commissioner Danny Gallagher asked Oehlert about leveling and raising the Lone Star Road culvert which sits at the bottom of a drop in the roadway.
“They’re going to somewhat try to level that out, but it’s not going to be totally level is it?” Gallagher asked.
Oehlert indicated the culvert would not be completely level, because of slope and right-of-way requirements.
“If memory serves, I don’t have the plans right in front of me, it should be about a five or six foot elevation lift, so it’s going to be something significant,” Oehlert said at that November meeting.
The Lone Star project is one of three culvert and bridge replacements Bryan-Ohlmeier will undertake for the county, starting this winter.
The company will replace a bridge on 319th Street, 0.3 mile east of Pleasant Valley Road, and install a new culvert on 299th Street 0.07 mile east of Victory Road.
Both projects are anticipated to start Feb. 22 and take 120 days to complete, with a targeted finish of June 22.
Oehlert said the county will follow the same public notification steps for those projects once firm start dates are known.
Bryan-Ohlmeier submitted the apparent low bid for both projects: 319th Street bridge, $142,340.12; and 299th Street culvert, $239,081.45.
The combined total of the three projects is approximately $561,233, which is about $47,000 under the county’s budget of $608,521 for the three projects, according to a November report.
At their Wednesday, Jan. 20, meeting, commissioners authorized the projects to proceed. Afterward, Commissioner Gallagher noted Bryan-Ohlmeier was located in Paola and he thought most of the company’s employees resided in Miami County.
“So that money is staying right here in Miami County,” Gallagher said.
